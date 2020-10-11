John Durham's ongoing Russia probe will take longer to finish, according to Attorney General William Barr. It comes with the expectations of the ruling Republican party that wants to prove the democrats have lied.

The administration needs the probe to support any action that will further boost re-election this November. But AG William Barr told the president he has to wait for the results. If there is any proof to charge anyone, reported New York Post.

Dems started a probe to show the incumbent for involvement with the Russians meddling with the 2016 elections. Even if his administration is almost over, the Congress democrats are still after him.

An unknown administration source told the post that the Durham probe is the key to charge anyone with undeniable proof.

The ongoing probe did net some individuals who violated the law, said the source. In August, the guilty party, identified as former FBI Counsel Kevin Clinesmith broke the rules. He admitted to altering records forwarded to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, cited AP News.

William Barr stressed that getting the results of the probe is not the end. What is crucial is the content of a report that shows irrefutable guilt to prosecute. The attorney general made this statement last April, but the report is not done yet.

One other Republican left unnamed said that a report is secondary, but getting the information sooner is very crucial.

When the probe began to bring proof to charge the opposite camp, that was understood.

Durham's report is moving on too slowly for many of the GOP (Republicans); that is why not getting it before the election is not okay. They want cases filed against anyone who overstepped their bounds; it will not happen any sooner. The Capitol Hill sources expressed disappointment in the inability to speed up the probe.

Before Trump was voted to the White House in 2016. Hillary Clinton was more than willing to lessen his chances of winning by implicating him in the Russian scandal. But some indirect proof came out about her involvement. The Republicans should have gotten it via the probe, but Durham is taking his time.

The more the probe seems to drag on further, many in the administration feel disappointment and do not like it. Elusive Democrats will getaway because of this. At one point, President Trump asked why the hold-up?

The probe should be faster, his reaction to the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, sent all the papers to the Justice Department immediately.

In one interview, Trump said that the progress is not quick enough. Attorney General William Barr can help the country by getting it sped up, he said. Punctuating that all the information and more is at his disposal. Saying comprehensive evidence is not needed, someone needs to be prosecuted.

Trump is subjected to the actions of congressional Democrats who have spearheaded actions against him. Joe Biden and his sons' involvement that has caught the attention and its irregularities. If there is proof, then somethings got to give. He also points out FBI Director Christopher Wray, expressing disappointment.

Special counsel Robert Mueller cleared Trump of any Russian connection that many Dems contested. John Durham and his Russian probe are needed, but AG Barr is saying it might come late is a deal-breaker.

