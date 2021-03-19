An off-the-cuff killer remark prompted Putin to dare a live debate versus Biden. The comments were made in an interview that Biden triggered the Russian to react to it. Since the election of 2016, the Democrats have been pointing to Russia as a meddler, but Russia has been accused of helping Trump get elected.

Live debate versus Biden

It did not go well for Biden after he called Putin a 'killer' in a biased interview. Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he wants Biden in a one-on-one, no-hold-barred and live debate. This comes as the Democrat president has been alleged to be in the basement. His recent avoidance of reporters and random questions have been criticized, reported Epoch Times.

According to sources, Putin said on Russian state TV that he wants to set the record straight. He wants Biden to talk further, but it will be broadcasted live for everyone to see. A live broadcast that will be an open and direct discussion without delays. He added it would be interesting for Russians and Americans how their presidents stack up.

Putin has kept quiet about the American allegation, has never reacted till now. One report by the Guardians mentions that Putin said that Americans should respect Trump.

On ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Biden remarked that Putin is a killer. The comment reached the Kremlin, which aired counter comments against the Democrat's words.

Russia did not hesitate to air a message last Wednesday to the US president. The Russian embassy said that Moscow would be pulling out its US ambassador. The live debate versus Biden is connected to the pullout.

The spokesman did not mention the reason for the recall or disclose it. Biden'sBiden's remark is one of many missteps of his administration in less than one hundred days.

Putin's call for the Democrat to step up on his uncalled-for comments is not bravado. He called the dare on Friday, no sooner or later. The last debate of Biden against Trump last election is an indication of what can happen. The entire world knows that Putin never kids around, and the live debate will be serious.

The Russian president talked to reporters about the live one-on-one debate. He told them that he wanted to set the record straight in the online debate.

He added that he needs to relax on a Taiga weekend getaway. But he said that Biden could name the time; he'll be there.

On Biden's 'killer' remark, Putin said that he recalled a childhood incident. When anyone argued, they would say, ''it takes one to know one. He added to his remark that he wished health without irony or jokes.

Psaki to the rescue

The White House press secretary answered the Russian leaders' challenge by saying the president will not debate. His excuse is going on a Georgia trip on Friday. She added that he wouldn't regret the dare to debate over his ''KILLER'' comment.

Psaki added that Biden is mulling over Putin's dare but will reconsider. Adding that a conversation between the two has occurred, telling reporters. One Friday, reconfirmed a visit to Georgia and is too busy to disprove Putin. Clearly, Putin wants a live debate versus Biden after a report accusing Russian of interference.

