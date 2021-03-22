Advanced fighter jets are the next asset in national defense. They take the fight to oppose air forces.



The Fifth Generation Fighter is the most advanced plane that is in use. Except for the US that two in service, other nations are racing to develop one.

Fifth Generation Fighter: in service and development

The 4th gen or 4 ++ gen are the ones most in use. With the 5th gen is the game-changer for many nations, like the USA. At this stage, the US Air Force (USAF) is already developing its 6th generation fighter, reported Fighters World. Here is a list of new planes getting built to replace the older ones:

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

Flown by USAF, it is the first stealth jet in service. It is a single-seat, used for all missions. It's not sold to any buyer but produced from the Advanced Tactical Fighter program of the USAF.

Made to be the best in air-to-air combat and other missions, it attacks tanks and enemies on the ground. It is able to do electronic warfare and advance data systems.

F-35 Lightning II

F-35 Lighting II was also made by Lockheed Martin, a Fifth Generation Fighter for many missions. Same as the Raptor, with one seat and but a single-engine, it is designed for air combat and ground attack purposes according to the mission.

The F-35 has three types: the A, conventional takeoff, and landing (CTOL); next is the B, which is the STOVL; the last is the C, used on carriers with CATOBAR.

US Air Force Upgrades F-22 Raptors to Give a New Lease of Life

Sukhoi Su-57

Russian's answer to the F-22 is also a one-seater, dual-engine fighter. It is capable of air superiority and attack operations, which is important. It is made by the Russian Air Force to compete against the Raptor and F-35. The first Russian plane to have stealth in its design.

It has supercruise, and stealth that can maneuver well with modern avionics too. It is expected to outperform older planes and ocean defenses.

Chengdu J-20

Built by China to Rival the F-22, which is not comparable to start with. A single-seat with two engines, an all-weather attack plane. Its first flight was in January 2011, used in limited numbers in the Peoples Liberation Air Force (PLAAF).

The J-20 has unrevealed capabilities and no cannon to fight close range. Its engine is not as capable as the Raptors.

Shenyang J-31

It is said to be like an F-35 but multi-use twin-engine fighter. It is still under development by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation.

Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin

Called the X-2, Shinshin (formerly the ATD-X) is a Japanese advanced stealth fighter under development. Japan is making its own advanced stealth plane to combat the J-20.

IAIO Qaher-313

Even Iran wants to have their own stealth fighter. Called the IAIO Qaher-313, which is a single-seat fighter with no other details known. It was presented in February 2013, but no news after that. Some say there is doubt if Iran can build it.

KAI KF-X - South Korea

South Korea is going for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (5th gen robot plane) for its defense. KF-X is made for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) and Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) use only.

It will be loaded with tech for stealth combat. These Fifth Generation Fighter types will be their answer to the F-22 and F-35.

