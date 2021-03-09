The F-22 Raptor is the first stealth combat fighter plane in service sway before the F-35 Lightning II. It is only now that other nations are beginning their 5th gen fighter.

Stealth fighters like the Raptor is still the most capable compared to other newer ones. Operated by the US Air Force and never sold due to the threat it has to its survivability.

First 5th gen but still the best

The F-22 served the USAF way before the F-35 and one of the first in its generation, others like the less capable J-20 and Su-57 are new kids on the block. Only the U.S. Air Force has low observable technologies, modern flight controls, and the best jet engine customized to lessen heat signatures for so many years. Between the other similar 5th gen fighters, the Raptor is still the most sophisticated, reported Military.

An important fighter asset in the Global Strike Task Force will seek aerial superiority and counter adversaries like China and Russia if the US Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps are denied access to any combat zone. Raptors will go in and take out fighters and defenses to clear the way for American forces.

What makes it work?

Many systems make up the F-22 Raptor equipment and electronics that are still cutting edge and top secret. However, no classified equipment is mentioned mainly in the article. Equipped with a combo of state-of-the-art sensor capability, integrated avionics, situational awareness, and weapons, give the edge in an encounter.

They are equipped with sensors that detect and track, then pick out targets and destroy them invisibly. Most 4th and 4.5 gen fighters will be shot down in an encounter; few can kill the F-22 in the air. Pilots have the most advanced cockpit and instruments for general awareness. They are armed with six AIM-120 and two AIM-9 missiles for air-to-air shootdowns.

It attacks ground targets with several weapons as a strike fighter that carries two 1,000-lbs Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMS) inside the internal bomb bay—using its board avionics for navigation and systems that guide the bomb to its target. Further upgrades to carry and deliver upgraded radar and up to eight small diameter bombs.

The Raptor's stealth is still one of the best that helps keep it unseen by radar. The chances of getting hit by missiles are low chance because of its radar profile, but visually it's another thing. In a conflict, the F-22 and F-35 will work in teams to protect each other, plus non-stealth planes.

Best engines ever made

F-22s engines have a monstrous thrust-to-weight ratio than any fighter power plant. Designed with a sleek body and more thrust at supersonic speed with supercruise (no afterburner). Supercruise allows fast flight without the extra fuel spent, although some fighters are getting it. Before supercruise, this was a revolutionary development by its maker.

In combat, the nearly invisible plane has an advantage with stealth, avionics, supercruise, and weapons delivery make it a threat to many adversaries. Few can track the fighter though enemies are developing ways to detect them. The F-22 Raptor is built for a new war that capitalizes on stealth with improved reliability.

