Though Israel will be getting F-35 Stealth jets, they would rather get the F-22 Raptor. UAE will be getting these F-35 fighters into their Air Forces as well. Israeli Air Force operates as the most lethal air force globally, with the F-35 is a definite upgrade. But, the F-22 is still the apple in their eyes as a pure 5th generation-dogfighter.

Israel Wants to Buy Ultimate DogfighterF-22 Raptor

When Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed the sale of the single-engine stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates, he asked if the Raptor could be sold due to Israel and the United States' military alliance. Whether Trump or his successor allows it, the stealth fighter will be an important addition to the IAF.

The F-35 is a hot item for Arab nations wanting a stealth advantage for their air force. They lobbied for the new jets even before the Abraham accords. Before signing the peace deal, only then did Israel relent and agreed later on. One of the reasons was that arms were not a part of the peace deal.

In a meeting with the former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel finally decided to agree with the sale of the jets to the UAE. Netanyahu expressed disappointment on the sale that was not transparent.

The Israeli leader was only told of the sale to the United Arab Emirates, which always had a keen interest in the F-35s. He added if Americans would allow the sale of F-22 Raptors.

What Makes the F-22 Raptor Tick, and Why It's So Hard to Beat

Israel would not allow an advantage over them by the UAE. Top defense officials of the Israelis inquired if the Raptor would be allowed in Israeli possession. Selling the air superiority raptor was requested to the Israeli Air Force. Keeping supreme control in the middle east is important to Israel.

One official in the defense sector of Israel said that others were catching up fast. A need for the twin-engine Raptor to keep the dominance of the IAF.

The Middle East is in an arms race that is escalating strikingly since a decade ago. Arab countries are spending a lot on advanced weapons even if there is no conflict. Raptors have been on the shopping list of Israel that will add to the F-35s and F-16s in the IAF.

Many countries, not just Israel, want a stealth fighter that approached the Pentagon. These countries include Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and even China. Selling the 5th generation plane is not allowed by the "Obey Amendment." No sale of the stealth fighter will be allowed to any country to keep the US advantage.

The law made by Congressman Dave Obey wants the US to have the only true 5th generation dogfighter under US control. Russia and China would give anything to steal the technology.

Israel is still hopeful that the Pentagon will allow a sale, but the U.S. is quiet. This is a sign that Raptors will be exclusively American until others develop their own.

Lockheed Martin developed the F-22 Raptor as a single-seat, dual-engine fighter for all-weather and 5th-gen. One of the most advanced, nearly radar invisible fighters made today. Inside it is sophisticated tech that is coveted by China. Few planes can match it in a toe-to-toe dogfight.

