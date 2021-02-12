The US Air Force upgrades their F-22 Raptors to increase the life of the most advanced fighters on the planet. No competing nation has ever released actual testing or documentation of the 5th generation planes that validates their claims.

Raptors were the first stealth fighters built, and considered one of the best 5th gen planes, even better than the J-20 or the Sukhoi Su-57. This competition keeps the updates on the top fighter to better face those challengers.

Airframes are given upgrades

All the work done on the Raptors was at Hill Air Force Base (AFB) Utah, engineers from Lockheed Martin and Boeing accomplished the installation of newer systems, reported Eurasian Times. All the improvements include strengthening of the plane body to give it more flight hours and keep Stealth Raptors flying to the detriment of America's adversaries. Last is the top-secret coating that deflects radar is refreshed, only known to the US.

Even if the high-tech fighter can outdo most challengers with its current avionics (flight control), the jets were checked and were given improved flight control systems. All planes might end up dogfighting, so the new flight control and combine weapons and sensors make it lethal.

The conglomerated US aerospace firms have the most advanced technology and stealth know-how, hence the target of Chinese espionage. All the fighters designed have surpassed China and Russia; the J-20 and Su-57 are touted as better. The upgrades their F-22 Raptors have will best beat them in actual flight and real combat.

Also read: US Air Force Secret Plane Might Be the Next 6th Generation Fighter

Raptors are fearsome opponents

One time an F-22 pilot call sign "Showtime" approached an Iranian F-4 and even flew under to check the plane's weapons. He went out to the left-wing; the F-4 never saw him. He warned the Iranian to go home or else.

American planes were put on the frontline BR-71 Black Bird, F-117 Night Hawk, Fighting Falcon, Strike Eagles, F-35, but the Raptor is air superiority and stealth incarnate of American aerial firepower. All defense systems made by Russia and China is to defeat it.

F-22 all around stealth fighter

Both Lockheed Martin and Boeing worked on the airplane. Lockheed made airframe and weapon systems to create a 5th gen fighter in the early 2000s. Boeing did the wings, fuselage at aft, avionics, and training protocol that completed the project.

To date, it is the only single-seat, dual engine, all-weather, stealth multi-mission craft with updated flight control that outperforms based on documented performance in operations. Any challenge to America will have Raptors in the skies.

Pentagon officials have forbidden sale to foreign governments that can learn its secrets. One of them is China who'll steal the technology outright. This tech is crucial, and the US must keep it exclusive to keep dominance.

New weapons and a longer lifespan

Modified weapons for the jets include a new AIM-9X air-to-air missile and the AIM 120-D for air-to-air engagement. Many enemies have added advanced missiles to shoot down at longer ranges. AIM-9X can attack air, surface targets, and fire from a launcher as is.

The Raptors will get 8,000 hours more from the original service life, which is terrible news for adversaries thinking the plane is too old already. Committing and doing upgrades their F-22 Raptors modernized, refreshed stealth coating, and corrosion repair, making the aircraft like new again.

Related article: Future War Air Force F-22s and F-35s: Swarming Attack Drones Will Change Aerial Warfare

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.