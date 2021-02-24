Republican Study Committee says that Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill is not as benevolent as it seems citing there is a plan by the Democrats with not-so-obvious items. The $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill is one of the most generous amounts to be passed. But that might come with some hitches that are not 100% pandemic related.

Biden's bill packed with interesting items

According to the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the biggest caucus conservative group on Capitol Hill has released a critical bombshell. They outlined a fact sheet that they call a list that Democrats want to keep hidden from the critical public. The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill should be passed, and anything that can delay is not wanted, said the Epoch Times.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the new chairman, sent a memo to RSC members that alert them to hidden additions. These are special interest pork and other liberal goodies buried in the bill. Allegedly, the items are not out there to have it pushed without question. These specific items should have been highlighted for transparency on the Democrat's part.

.@RepJimBanks to guest host @cvpayne: The $1.9 trillion relief bill is a bailout full of kickbacks to Democrat special interest groups that gave them power pic.twitter.com/JMUJTf4A2X — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 22, 2021

Last Friday, the DEMS presented the bill with 591-pages called the "American Rescue Plan Act of 2021."

Only1 percent of this $1.9 trillion will go toward vaccines and 5 percent overall of this entire package is geared toward public health efforts directly related to the pandemic," Banks said in an interview with Fox News.

Biden's bill is a payout

Jim Banks slammed Biden's stimulus bill as a "kickback" for the DEMS to payout those groups that helped them. He cited $10 million to labor unions, planned parenthood, and even allowances to non-deserving illegal families.

He said that it gets worse as Nancy Pelosi allotted $200 million to construct a tunnel from San Francisco to Silicon Valley. Most of the money will go to sustaining groups, partial to Democrats, but it is a hidden agenda.

According to the Fact Sheet that Democrats giving $50 million of tax money for alleged EPA environment justice grants is more ominous. Many of these groups are hard left from which DEMS get much support. Under this qualification, that satisfies the DEMS "left's social justice agenda." Basing loan forgiveness and subsidies on race and ethnicity is synonymous with pushing the leftist agenda.

About $600 is earmarked for extra paid leave for federal employees and postal workers. The RSC alleges the bill will keep schools closed. Overall, the bill does have sections that are made to satisfy the Democratic agenda.

What the bill allots to recipients

The payout goes on with $130 billion on top of the $110 billion for schools, whether open or closed. Even labor unions are opposed to open schools with access to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). All these weren't acceptable to the RSC.

According to the Republican Study Committee, one of the doubtable aspects is to fund colleges with Confucius Institutes. The Trump administration refuted Confucius Institutes, but Biden is paying them.

