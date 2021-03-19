After delivering consecutive triple-doubles since the All-Star break, LeBron James emphasized his scoring, as he became the offensive force for the Los Angeles Lakers, wrecking the homecoming game for Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball and securing the 116-105 win on Thursday night at the Staples Center.

LeBron James' Dominance Extends Lakers Streak

The 'King' took a different route in delivering the goods, sealing another victory at home as he displayed his offensive arsenal against the Charlotte Hornets and dropped 37 points. LeBron became the oldest player to post consecutive triple-doubles in his last games.

According to Los Angeles Times, displaying his offensive dominance, LeBron still had his usual all-around game. He dished six assists and grabbed eight rebounds, a steal, and a block as the Lakers cruised to their fourth consecutive victory and another home victory. The Lakers were in command most of the way, but a third-quarter surge kept the Hornets alive in the game as they put the game at 64 even. However, the game changed when LeBron was back on the floor.

LeBron was in attack mode against the Hornets. He had a 64 percent shooting night, dropping 14 of 22 shots from the field, and went for 45 percent beyond the arc, making four of his nine shots in the rainbow territory, Lake Show Life reported.

Meanwhile, the former standout at Chino Hills High in the Los Angeles suburbs and the now Charlotte rookie point guard, LaMelo Ball, did not disappoint the LA crowd as he returned home for the first time since being drafted No. 3 overall last fall by the Charlotte Hornets. The 19-year-old Los Angeles native had 26 points, seven assists, and five rebounds but fell short at the Lakers' hands.

Los Angeles Lakers coach, Frank Vogel, shared that LeBron knew that they were playing against a zone defensive type of team and a switching team; that is why they did not go for much ball movement compared to their previous games wherein they had 36-37 assists. Vogel also added that LeBron was super aggressive in scoring the ball, specifically shooting the ball over the top in the first half and setting the purple and gold squad's tone, NBA.com reported.

After the game, Ball embraced LeBron right away before heading to their locker room. During the videoconference, Ball shared that he felt definitely awesome playing in LA but not too good as they could not get the win.

Ball also added while wearing his Dodgers cap that their whole team knows that they can compete and know that they can do it. The Hornets' rookie guard also said that they just need to put it together and play hard.

The rookie guard also started the game slowly as he finished the first half with only six points along with four rebounds and two assists. But Ball made eight of his 10 shots in the second half and led his team's scoring.

LeBron also praised Ball's speed and quickness during the game and stated that he is good for his age.

