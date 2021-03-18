The wife of late Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Vanessa Bryant posted a series of photos in her Instagram account on Wednesday and revealed the identities of the four deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who allegedly took or shared grisly photos of the crash site where her husband Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend died along with their daughter Gianna and seven other individuals.

Kobe's Crash Site Photos

The series of Instagram posts by Vanessa was amended complaints which were filed on Wednesday in US District Court in Los Angeles. In the complaint, the name of the four deputies appeared as defendants, Rafael Mejia, Raul Versales, Joey Cruz, and Michael Russell and also the Los Angeles County, its sheriff, and fire departments.

According to CNN, the lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant seeks damages, claiming negligence, and invasion of privacy. The NBA legend and Lakers superstar died in a January 26, 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which roughly 30 miles north of Los Angeles, and everyone on board died, including Bryant's daughter Gianna.

Moreover, the complaint alleges Cruz January 28, 2020, which is two days after the crash 'boasted that he had worked at the scene of the accident where The Mamba had died. He then showed photos of the crash site not only to a bartender but also to a bar patron who was present at the time.

Cruz also showed the photos of Bryant's remains to his niece on the same day based on the complaint. Also, the complaint mentioned that the bartender who saw the photos then shared with other customers that he had seen the exact photos right from the crash site and described the characteristics of the remains of Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Times reported.

In addition, one of the customers who heard the story found the situation very disturbing. The customer then emailed a complaint to the sheriff's department and described the deputy.

Also, the complaint stated that another deputy, Russell allegedly shared the photos with his friend with whom he plays video games on a nightly basis.

Based on the court documents, earlier this month, Vanessa Bryant won her case earlier this month in disclosing the names of the deputies who allegedly involved in the complaint. The court decision prompted Vanessa to post the names on her Instagram account.

However, based on the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County, they both wanted to keep the names and ranks of the deputies secured, stating that there may be hackers who may attempt in digging and gaining access to the devices of the deputies to locate any photos related to the crash site. They also mentioned that hackers may publish the said photos.

Meanwhile, in February, Vanessa had also called the sheriff's department for the release of the name of the allegedly involved deputies. She stated that they must be held accountable for leaking the photos.

In an interview, the attorney of Vanessa Bryant, attorney Luis Li shared that Mrs. Bryant looks forward in presenting her case in open court. But the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not comment after the court's decision and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs President Ron Hernandez mentioned in a state that they respect that decision of the judge and shared that their concern is the privacy of all parties who were involved in the case, USA Today reported.





