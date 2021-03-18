China Interference is a fact, and the intelligence report never mentioned it. The CCP went after Trump despite what the reports said.

Intelligence reports have suggested that Beijing has a lesser role in the 2020 elections. But that is not the case with some pointing that the CCP wanted Trump to lose.

China Interference in 2020

A narrative that Beijing was a minor player in election meddling is getting a redo. A few intelligence people doubt the official version; instead, the Chinese Communist did affect the election outcome. Trump's victory was definite but was compromised by tools used by Beijing, reported the Epoch Times.

Why the intelligence reports downplayed CCP manipulation is not defined. But, prior reports show that CCP operatives have worked in politics and even universities. The CCP has made alleged inroads that have affected the United States.

Intelligence did not protect the election; instead allowed a foreign power to influence the 2020 election. The loss of Trump was due to many factors behind the scenes, not just election fraud.

A report from the National Intelligence Council on March 10 mentioned Russia as a more dominant player than Beijing. It said that Biden was denigrated and Trump was the preferred candidate in the 2020 elections. According to them, there was no Chinese meddling and assured the judgment was correct.

The report said the CCP was not maligning anything to keep good relations with the US. It was not worth it for the Chinese to get caught red-handed for meddling. Intelligence officers explain that China interference can be done with traditional influence tools. Attacking economic measures, lobbying for interests and interest groups will not catch attention.

It was clear that some US intel officials believe that China did undermine Trump. The reports said otherwise, which was contradictory.

The National Intelligence Officer for Cyber asserted that Beijing sought to affect Trump's re-election done through social media, official public statements, and media that Democrats took advantage of. NIO agreed with the intelligence community that CCP counters anti-Chinese rhetoric.

There is a spillover that included influencing candidates, political processes, and what voters want to influence elections. Overall, the NIO said that there is no proof the CCP did all that. The National Intelligence Officer (NIO) addresses those issues referring to election challenges.

According to the Washington Examiner, election interference is anything that affects an election. The majority view said that Beijing would move if the candidate will challenge the CCP. Trump has been the greatest counter they want out of the picture.

According to then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the CCP did interfere during the 2020 elections. Charged that intel of the CCPs actions was kept by the CIA intentionally. They kept analysts from supporting Chinese meddling.

In a concerted effort to suppress that Beijing is a player in election interference that includes several agencies. They are the FBI, DHS, and a cybersecurity agency that said no foreign government meddled in US elections. Added the 2020 elections had no China interference especially. Ratcliffe added that the minority view is more reliable than what is official.

