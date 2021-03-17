Following a landmark American intelligence assessment which found that the Russian government meddled in the 2020 election to denigrate the candidacy of now United States President Joe Biden, the Biden statement emphasized that Vladimir Putin will 'pay the price' for the Russian efforts to undermine the 2020 U.S. election.

Biden Warns Putin for Meddling in the Election

In an interview on Wednesday on "Good Morning America," the United States President mentioned that Putin would pay the price. Biden also shared that he and Putin had a long talk, and he mentioned to the Russian President that he knows him just like Putin knows him.

According to CNN, Biden held his first call with Putin in late January, and at the time, the White House stated that Biden confronted the Russian president on several issues. That included Moscow's interference in the November 2020 U.S. presidential elections, the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the massive Solarwinds cyberattack, and the bounties on American troops who are serving in Afghanistan.

However, the Biden statement ended there as the president refused to provide more details during the interview on what price Putin might be paying. Three U.S. State Department officials also shared to the news outlet that Biden's administration is expected to announce sanctions related to the election interference with next week as the latest.

The officials did not mention any details concerning the expected sanctions. But they stated that they would be targeting multiple nations, including Russia, Iran, and China.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an assessment regarding foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. federal elections. Based on the assessment, they found out that the Russian efforts aimed to 'denigrate the candidacy of not only President Biden but also the Democratic Party,' while supporting former President Donald Trump and undermining public confidence in the electoral process and worsening sociopolitical divisions in the U.S.

The said report is the most comprehensive assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 elections to date, which detailed extensive influence operations by U.S. adversaries seeking to undermine confidence in the democratic process while also targeting specific candidates for the presidency. The report also confirmed that what was largely assumed and barely hidden last year, the public embracing of Russia's disinformation campaign against Biden by not only Trump but also his closest allies, his meeting figures in Kremlin who were part of the effort, and the promotion of their conspiracy theories, The Guardian reported.

Biden also shared during the interview that the most important thing in dealing with foreign leaders, as he mentioned that he dealt with a lot of them over his career, is to know the other guy.

The President continued that the price that he is going to pay will be seen shortly, and there is a place where they want to work together; that is why they renewed the START agreement. Biden also added that it is overwhelming in humanity's interest that they diminish the prospect of a nuclear exchange, Bloomberg reported.

