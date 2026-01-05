CES 2026: LEGO Smart Bricks Bring Interactive Experiences Under Smart Play Platform

Tech

LEGO SMART Brick

LEGO is set to transform the brick world with its new SMART innovations featuring the SMART Brick and SMART Play experiences that the company introduced at the CES 2026 stage.

The first LEGO SMART Bricks and Play-powered sets are set to debut in the spring, introducing a new play style for users that will deliver more interactive and responsive experiences with the famed connecting bricks.

LEGO Debuts SMART Bricks at CES 2026

LEGO SMART Brick LEGO SMART Brick

LEGO transforms the original LEGO bricks into their tech-equipped SMART Bricks that can elevate the playing experiences to the next level, featuring the upgraded bricks and minifigures introduced at CES 2026.

According to LEGO, the latest technology can transform regular play into an interactive experience by adding the appropriate lights and sounds to complete the animations of a specific build. The experience will still require users to build the LEGO blocks or sets into what users want them to turn out, only that it will have animations featuring lights and sounds to be part of the experience.

This technology was made possible through LEGO's development of the SMART Tags, which are 2x2 studless tiles that have their unique digital IDs that communicate with each SMART Brick and Minifigure to deliver their interactive technology.

According to LEGO, this will respond to what kind of build a player creates. For example, it can detect if users build a helicopter or car and add the appropriate lights and sound effects to it.

The SMART Bricks are in the 2x4 LEGO brick size, which are rectangular in shape, with each one featuring a SMART Tag to deliver the new kind of LEGO building experience to users.

That said, a set would not contain all SMART Bricks to build a certain figure as it is meant to be combined with regular LEGO bricks and minifigures, which users may already have.

LEGO's New SMART Play Platform

The SMART Bricks are part of LEGO's new SMART Play platform, which is the new interactive ecosystem designed by the company's LEGO Creative Play Lab.

The SMART Play will make it possible for the brick-based creations to come to life, with the SMART Tag technology featuring a new protocol called BrickNet, which relies on Bluetooth connectivity.

Multiple SMART Bricks that are built into one platform will communicate with one another to create one operation to transform these individual bricks into a single entity.

More Interactive LEGO Experience

LEGO's SMART Play platform will be available on March 1, 2026, under three new sets that the company will soon debut. These first sets featuring the SMART Play platform and the SMART Bricks hardware will both be "Star Wars" themed.

LEGO SMART Brick

This includes the LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke's Red Five X-Wing 584-piece building set available for $69.99 and the LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter 473-piece building set for the individual collection.

LEGO SMART Brick

There is also the all-in-one set called the LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing building set that will retail for $159.99.

These sets will be available to pre-order starting Friday, January 9.

Originally published on Tech Times

