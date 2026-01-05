Business

Trump Administration Puts Off Planned Tariff Doubling on Cabinets, Furniture Until 2027

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral lunch with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House on November 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Trump administration has delayed a planned doubling of tariffs on imported cabinets, vanities, and upholstered furniture, pushing the increase back by one year to 2027.

The move means higher duties that were set to begin on January 1, 2026, will not take effect as scheduled, giving consumers and importers temporary relief from steeper costs.

According to a White House statement released Wednesday, the tariff rate on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities will remain at 25% for now.

Without the delay, tariffs on cabinets and vanities made outside the United States were set to double to 50%, while duties on upholstered furniture such as sofas and armchairs were expected to rise to 30% from 25%, CBS News reported.

The administration said the delay is tied to ongoing talks with US trading partners.

"The United States continues to engage in productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products," the White House said.

It added that the increase planned under a September 29, 2025 proclamation would be postponed for an additional year.

The decision comes as furniture prices continue to climb faster than overall inflation.

Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture prices rose 4.6% in November compared with a year earlier, while the overall Consumer Price Index increased 2.7%.

High prices have become a growing concern for families already feeling pressure from everyday costs.

Trump Says Furniture Tariffs Aim to Revive US Jobs

The delay also follows a November rollback of tariffs on certain imported foods, including beef, coffee, and bananas.

That earlier move was seen as a response to public concern about affordability and the rising cost of living.

President Donald Trump first announced the furniture tariffs in September, saying they were meant to protect US manufacturing and revive jobs, especially in North Carolina.

The state was once a major furniture hub but lost about half of its furniture jobs between 1999 and 2009 as production shifted overseas, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond study.

According to CNN, under Trump's original plan, new 25% tariffs on kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture took effect in October 2025, with higher rates scheduled for 2026.

The new order, signed just before the end of the year, keeps the current rate in place through 2026.

The administration has faced criticism for tariffs imposed since early 2025, with critics saying they have added to price pressures.

