After a woman in south Florida had received one dose of coronavirus vaccine while pregnant, the maternal vaccination resulted in the world's first baby with COVID-19 antibodies based on the claims of two pediatricians.

Florida Baby, First to Be Born with COVID-19 Antibodies

The first baby with COVID-19 antibodies was recently born in the United States. The baby girl's findings were presented in an article by the doctors, which means that the claim has yet to be peer-reviewed.

According to The Guardian, the doctors shared that the mother of a baby girl with COVID-19 antibodies is a frontline healthcare worker. She received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in January and at the time, she was 36 weeks pregnant.

Moreover, Doctors Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick also mentioned that the frontline healthcare worker gave birth to a vigorous and healthy baby girl three weeks later. They also stated that in their paper they mentioned that the researchers analyzed blood from the umbilical cord of the baby girl and antibodies were detected in it at the time of the delivery.

The two doctors also stated that aside from the potential total protection, there is also a chance of reducing the risk of infection from Sars-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination. Gilbert shared to a news outlet that to their knowledge, it was the first case in the world that was reported about a baby being born with antibodies after maternal vaccination.

In addition, Gilbert and Rudnick also stated that they tested the cord in order to see if the antibodies possessed by the mother were passed to the recently born baby. Based on the doctors they tried the testing of the umbilical cord as it is something that they see happen with other vaccines when given during pregnancy.

On the other hand, despite the fact that the paper makes clear information, it needs further research based on the doctors. In their paper, they mentioned that there is a need for determining whether the infants will be protected by these antibodies.

Also, they urged other researchers and investigators in creating pregnancy and breastfeeding registries as well as to conduct efficacy and safety studies of the COVID-19 vaccines in women who are pregnant and breastfeeding. The doctors also mentioned that the information about their offspring needs to be studied as well, Business Insider reported.

One among the doctors who reported the first baby with COVID-19 antibodies, Rudnick, shared to a news outlet that it is one small case in what will be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who have been vaccinated of the next several months. He also added that further studies will have to secure the duration of the protection and how can it last.

Rudnick also added that researchers have to determine at what level of protection or how many antibodies does a baby need in order to have to circulate in order to give them protection. Doctors Gilbert and Rudnick also shared that their article had been accepted for publication and that they were waiting for it to be posted on the site of the journal officially, WION reported.





