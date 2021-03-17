'In the near future,' the flight testing of an improved North Korean intercontinental missile might start based on the statement of the head of the United States Northern Command on Tuesday.

North Korea to Test Intercontinental Missile

The Senate Armed Services Committee received a report from Air Force General Glen VanHerck that the North Korean regime has also indicated that it is no longer bound by the unilateral nuclear and ICBM testing moratorium announced in 2018, which suggested that in the near future, Kim Jong Un may begin flight testing an improved ICBM design. North Korea three years ago had promised a unilateral freeze on nuclear weapon tests, especially ICBM tests.

According to NBC News, a Defense official shared to the news outlet that the United States is aware of increased vehicular activity at a location where there is a history of missile launches. The official emphasized that currently there is no indication of an imminent launch as the US is continuing its monitoring of the situation.

In the March 12 post of 38 North, a website that offers analysis regarding North Korea, there is commercial satellite imagery showing new activity at the EUP or Uranium Enrichment Plant Complex of the Hermit State. Based on the images, smoke or vapor is coming from one of the buildings in the area and spread of a yellowish substance in front of the plant and on the website, drying of grain around the complex is common during harvest season, but at this time of the year, such nature of the activity is not clear, Politico reported.

US Official Labels North Korea a 'Syndicate With a Flag'

During a Pentagon briefing, later on, Air Force General VanHerck shared to reporters that North Korea has displayed a new missile in a parade in October, as they demonstrated that the regime possibly had three North Korean intercontinental missiles that could threaten the US. The general also added that during the public parade, they saw on the 10th of October, the additional capabilities, which is the North Korea Intercontinental Missile, and they were up to three missiles that could strike their homeland based on their initial assessment.

In addition, VanHerck also shared that he was confident that the US military could defend against any attack and could deter the regime from launching an attack. The general also added that they always maintain their ability in defending their homeland as the testing is still ongoing in the missile defense system and in their new radar system.

Moreover, the general also shared that he thinks the US has a good posture for deterrence as he cited a combination of ground-based interceptors, nuclear weapons, and ballistic missiles. Last month, the Biden administration sought to initiate talks with the Hermit state but had received no response in their movements based on the statement of White House on Monday, The Guardian reported.

North Korea Sends Warning to Biden Administration

On the other hand, the state media of North Korea reported earlier that Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong warned the United States over joint military drills with the South. Kim Yo Jong emphasized in her statement that if the US wants to sleep in peace for the coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.

