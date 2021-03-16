Hours after the White House mentioned that it had not received any response to its outreach to Pyongyang, the sister of the Supreme leader of the Hermit state, Kim Yo Jong, threatened the Biden administration on Monday for causing a stink at its first step, sending a North Korea warning.

Based on a report of the state news of North Korea, Kim Yo Jong mentioned that they are taking this opportunity in alarming the new U.S. administration about the 'North Korea warning.' For the Supreme leader's sister, the U.S. is trying hard to give off powder smell in their land.

The North Korea Warning

According to CNN, Kim Yo Jong pointed out that if the Biden administration wants to sleep in peace for the upcoming four years, the administration needs to refrain from causing a stink at its first step. The North Korea warning came as the United States and South Korea conduct scaled-down, simulated military exercises. U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have touched down in the region for meetings with their counterparts in South Korea and Japan.

Earlier on Monday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that Biden's administration had reached out to the Hermit state and noted that there are numerous channels that they always have and can reach out through. Psaki also emphasized that diplomacy is always their goal.

She also added that reducing the risk of escalation is another goal, but she mentioned that they had not received any response from North Korea. The outreach follows over a year without active dialogue with North Korea, despite the several U.S. attempts to engage.

Based on some experts, before Kim Yo Jong sent out the North Korea warning, Pyongyang was likely to rebuff diplomatic efforts for the time-being for numerous reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. A team for Biden currently reviews that North Korea Policy, the meetings in the region, and the administration's rhetoric, The Japan Times reported.

Based on a senior State Department official, the White House is still conducting a review on the North Korean policy established by the Trump administration. An announcement will be coming out in the next few weeks. On multiple occasions, in testimony, statements, or even briefings, officials in the U.S. have stated in the past that their goal is the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

But according to Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, that is a non-starter for the North Koreans. Even an associate professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vipin Narang pointed out that every time the U.S. uses the word 'Denuclearization,' it translates into a five-yard penalty as North Koreans never agreed to it, Euro Weekly News reported.

Another expert, Frank Aum, who is a senior expert on North Korea, also shared the same sentiment and emphasized that it is fine to hold the long term goal of denuclearization and complete the denuclearization for North Korea, but what is more important is the way to message to avoid a North Korea warning in the future.

