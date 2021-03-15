After struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic, several Americans will be waiting longer for the badly needed aid as some of them mentioned that their stimulus checks were deposited to the wrong bank accounts this weekend.

Stimulus Checks Sent To Wrong Bank Accounts

Some of the taxpayers were surprised to see that the last four digits of their bank account numbers were not correct when they checked the payment status of their checks on the website of the IRS. The said issue happened during the first two rounds of direct payments when technical glitches from third-party tax preparers caused numerous delays for many filers.

According to USA Today, the latest news about their checks put some taxpayers frustrated as they might have to wait for a paper check in the mail, while others still have not received a single dime of the second payment that was supposed to arrive several months ago. When contacted by the news outlet, the IRS directed all the questions to the FAQ page for its 'Get My Payment' tool.

On its website, the IRS stated that once the bank information of a filer is invalid the bank will return the payment to the IRS. The same thing will also happen if the account has been closed.

One among the recipients, 52-year-old Lori Young did not recognize the bank destination for her third check. The retired nurse, who is living in Camden in South Carolina, receives Social Security disability benefits, Yahoo! Finance reported.

Trump Aids Biden's Stimulus Bill, Leaves a Massive Cash Pile

Young received her first $1,200 Economic Impact Payment last spring.. However, she was not able to get a second $600 check in December after wrong bank account information appeared on her IRS 'Get My Payment' tool details.

For five years, the retired nurse received her Social Security benefits via direct deposit and has not changed any detail in her bank account. Her $1,400 payment showed the wrong bank account information on the tool of the IRS as her medical bills are currently piling up.

Young expressed her frustrations as she pointed out that she has so many bills to pay. She also shared that despite steady support coming from her Social Security still she has a lot of medical issues that is why she is relying on the stimulus checks in order to pay her bills.

Stimulus Checks Start Arriving in Bank Accounts

Moreover, based on tax professionals, the issue with wrong bank accounts popped up among filers in the first two rounds who had set up a tax advance in previous years when filing returns. But the IRS shared that together with their tax partners they are taking steps in redirecting stimulus payments to the correct account for those who had problems.

In addition, some individuals may also receive 'payment status not available' when they check the website of the IRS. But the agency mentioned that once an individual will get this message, either they have not yet processed the payment or not eligible for a payment.

Meanwhile, other individuals have run into some problems updating their bank account information with the agency. A resident of Pittsburgh, Ryan Deckard, received his first payment, but he never got his second stimulus check which prompted him to check his account on the 'Get My Payment' tool, but his account showed that it was no longer active for him.

Also from HNGN:

Spring Breakers Arrested in Miami Beach

Nancy Pelosi Points Blame on Trump for Border Crisis

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.