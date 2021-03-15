The next 10 days will be crucial days for the current administration as the United States President left the 'Biden Promise' during a speech, sharing that the U.S. was on track in reaching two big goals in less than two weeks, the administering of over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and the sending of 100 million stimulus checks to Americans.

In his speech at the White House, the U.S. President guaranteed that within the next 10 days, they would reach two giant goals; the first is the completion of the 100 million shots to Americans' arms. The second is putting 100 million checks in the pockets of struggling Americans during this pandemic.

According to Business Insider, in his 'Biden Promise,' the President emphasized that the shots to the arms and money in the pockets are more important right now. He also added that on Friday, they were able to achieve their first goal.

Based on the information gathered, they surpassed the benchmark of 100 million shots administered. The said figures were covered by doses from Pfizer-BioBTech and Moderna's two regimens, then the one-shot vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's.

Moreover, as of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that at least one dose of vaccine had been administered to 71 million Americans, with 38.3 million among them being fully vaccinated. Based on the numbers, it means that one among five U.S. adults has gotten at least one vaccine dose.

In addition, Biden's administration has recently made significant investments in the vaccine supply of the U.S. The Biden administration plans to procure enough vaccines for all American adults by the end of May.

Meanwhile, in his first prime-time address to the American people on Thursday, the president announced that his administration would order states and different localities to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1. Biden also confirmed that he would appoint Gene Sperling, the former national economic advisor, to oversee the American Rescue Plan's implementation, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Biden signed into law on Thursday, The New York Times reported.

Also, the bill includes $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals below certain income thresholds and other direct aid for families. It followed the bill signed into law by former President Donald Trump in December that delivered $600 additional checks to eligible individuals.

On the other hand, on Monday, the U.S. President mentioned that the 'Biden Promise' has just started. He added that by the time all the money is distributed, 85 percent of households in America would have gotten $1,400 rescue checks.

Some individuals have already received their payments, and millions of Americans are set to get their checks in their bank accounts on Wednesday. But some individuals are upset as they have the wrong details on their bank account in the IRS system or their accounts showed that it is inactive, The Strait Times reported.

The agency advised that any problem with their accounts related to the stimulus checks, individuals can check on the status of their checks via the 'Get My Payment' tool of the IRS.

