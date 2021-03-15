The front-page image of Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on Meghan Markle's neck in a French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparked outrage on social media on Saturday.

Drawing of Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on Meghan's neck

"Why Meghan left Buckingham," reads a caption on the drawing. "Because I couldn't breathe anymore," says a quotation bubble above Meghan's head. A menacing-looking Queen Elizabeth II pins Meghan down with her knee in the snap posted on the magazine's Twitter account.

French magazine Charlie Hebdo mocks George Floyd's murder and Meghan's racism concerns. The cover reads: 'Why Meghan left Buckingham Palace', 'Because I couldn't breathe'. pic.twitter.com/3Fuj789xn7 — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) March 13, 2021

The illustration portrays George Floyd's death, which happened on May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes after an arrest. Derek Chauvin was discharged from the Minneapolis Police Department and will face murder and manslaughter charges soon. Three other former officers who were involved in the arrest will stand trial in August.

Users on social media slammed Charlie Hebdo for the cartoon, with some even calling it racist, as per the NBC News via Yahoo. Charlie Hebdo has not publicly replied to the criticism, and a call for comment on Saturday was not immediately returned.

Prince Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview about a week ago, outlining their reasons for leaving the royal family. Meghan stated that royal sources had raised "concerns" over the couple's children's skin tones. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie, in May of this year and expected their second child this summer.

The couple did not mention the person who allegedly made the comments, but Winfrey later said that Harry had made it known that it was not Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, or her husband, Prince Philip. "We're very much not a racist family," Prince William said in response to the allegations raised against the royal family.

Meghan Markle has sparked new controversies after claiming that she didn't know much about the Royal Family previous to her marriage with Prince Harry during her much-discussed Oprah Winfrey interview. According to some experts and royal fans, during her interview with the US TV host, the Duchess manipulated the facts and did not tell the whole story, The News reported.

Prince Harry's sweetheart confessed to Oprah that she "didn't grow up learning anything about the royal family" and that she didn't have to "Google Harry" because he taught her everything she wanted to know. After Meghan Markle's statement, several media outlets claimed that she had addressed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in an unearthed post four years before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Seven years ago, she wrote in her blog about her desire to be a princess. During her interview with Oprah, though, she said she "didn't know anything about royals."

When they posted their thoughts on Meghan's interview on social media, royal fans saw it as staged and controversial. However, the Duchess has a clearer interpretation of her statement, which has ignited fresh controversy.

Following her interview with American host Oprah Winfrey about the Royal family, Meghan Markle reportedly reduced staff members to tears. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, also filed a formal request for evidence against the investigation after being accused of developing a toxic workplace at Buckingham Palace.

The news of Markle, who reportedly made staff members cry, came after her turbulent interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey, in which she shared some controversial facts about the royal family. According to ANI, after the interview, the palace retained an outside law firm to look into the claims against the Duchess.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Sussex had asked proof to determine who is calling her a bully. According to sources, the Duchess needs access to all files, emails, and text messages linked to the Queen's bullying investigation. Meanwhile, both parties of the abuse case seem to be seeking legal advice, as per the Republic World.

