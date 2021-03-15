When Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple went on CNN razing Cuomo Prime Time, he called CNN a vehicle for useless "Love-a-thons" with his brother Governor Cuomo. CNN and Liberal media is having it rough without Trump, and their shows are taking hits in viewership. Another is the shift to cover other topics to give viewers more interesting topics.

CNN has a blackeye

The recent appearance of Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple would not be good for one of the shows on CNN. Wemple guested on Reliable Sources that ended in extreme criticism for CNN host Chris Cuomo. His show was called a love-a-thon that covered topics with brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

According to his description, Chris Cuomo's program on CNN shows interviews with lawmakers and newsmakers. One conflict of interest on the show during the pandemic came when Gov. Cuomo guested. The show was used as a channel to promote the handling of the pandemic by the governor. Most of the content was based on the governor's perspective with no counter-narrative.

Most of the interviews were not done in the proper way. The free-wheeling interview was a joke that the elder Cuomo appeared on the should because of their mother. It only got weirder when Chris produced a giant cue tip.

All the horsing around during Cuomo Prime Time show and positive reports with NYC coronavirus casualties. Later the data was skewed, making Cuomo look good with false statistics. Noticeably, the governor has not been on his brother's CNN show after multiple claims of sexual harassment.

On Sunday, Wemple on Reliable Sources talked about the media covering Andrew Cuomo and his scathing scandals. He did not cut short on the biases of CNN that gave out deceptive publicity to the governor. Chris Cuomo showed a bias to his brother's agenda that deflected criticism.

Wemple told the host that with Chris Cuomo, whose show at the nine o'clock hour had more than one of those brotherly interviews. He made it obvious that the lack of professionalism was there and should have been addressed with one too many interviews.

He added there was a need to address that Chris Cuomo crossed the line regarding conflict of interest. Only as Gov. Cuomo is getting hit on the nursing scandal and sexual harassment is CNN placing limits on the governor's appearances. The Albany State House is deliberating on what to do if refused to resign.

Wemple pointed the black eye for CNN came before the scandals to say they are covering the charges that he is assumed to be guilty of. It does not remove their coverage of the governor's coverups and alleged sexual misconduct.

This time, the CNN host of Reliable Sources was expressionless as the media critic talked about the Cuomo Prime Time show. This is not the first time Wemple slammed left-leaning, and liberal media live. In 2019, he did the same to MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow and her biased views on the disproven Steel dossier.

