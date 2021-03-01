The New York AG said she'll deny any attempt to an independent probe for Cuomo about sexual harassment claims that might scrub facts. He has been accused by two women whom he approached, and is now in hot water.

Claims of harassment by two former female members of his administration have snowballed in a major case against the erring democrat governor. This developed from the nursing home scandal where he misleads on purpose the real COVID-19 deaths.

Cuomo is an alleged sexual harasser

According to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said last Sunday that the New York governor stated cases against him. Governor Cuomo asked if AG James and the Court of Appeals assign an attorney to conduct an independent probe to verify if his accusers were legitimate. He implied the two women were lying and not sincere, reported the Epoch Times.

AG James said in a statement that she would not accept the accused Governor who took advantage of his position. She stressed to the governor that Executive State law gives her the power to decide if he'll be investigated for indecent proposals on his assistance. The governor has no power on the matter and will be subject to investigation, and face the results.

Cuomo's office sent a statement on Sunday that AG James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of NY Appeals Court. He wanted them to get an independent lawyer to investigate the two who accused him. The women charging Cuomo for sexual harassment, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett. They both worked in his office as a deputy secretary and a former aide to the governor.

These two are alleged victims of his inappropriate behavior that Cuomo allegedly is guilty of. Boylan went on the record but her story was buried by the media.

According to Beth Garvey, the special counsel of the governor said that James and DiFiore should get a layer in private practice who is neutral. This is to give the governor a chance to come out clean despite the charges that are allegedly legitimate according to his accusers.

Garvey said that the attorney chosen should control the review. But that would be debated depending on James and the judge.

Last Sunday, James asked for Cuomo (democrat) to give the order for an executive order to be the probe's head. That will give her a legal prerogative for subpoenas that will be enforced by the court.

James said that she regards highly Chief Judge DiFiore and as the duly elected attorney general. Her task is to carry out the law, added that the government should give the referral to call others for subpoena.

Boylan running as a Democrat made a post on Medium that Cuomo has no respect for women and was touching her everywhere. Even kissed her without her consent and harass her without any fear. One time, he said playing strip poker will be good in 2017 October.

Bennet, his former executive assistant and health policy adviser did the same thing on her. Harassing her sexually and asking uncalled-for questions violated her being a woman. She admitted that Cuomo wanted intimate relations and he scared her. Any connection to Cuomo for sexual harassment claims was denied and said he was being too personal.

