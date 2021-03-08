After the 5th allegation that Governor Cuomo committed sexual harassment, calls from Democrats and citizens demand his resignation. However, he said no and ignored the charges and pressures from fellow Democrats.

Governor Cuomo: Not to Resign over Sexual Harassment Issues

More women who say that Cuomo allegedly assaulted them gained momentum. Many want him to resign and leave his position vacant; the harassment and nursing home deaths worsened.

Despite the alleged evidence against him for sexual harassment, the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Sunday said no resignation.

As demands for his resignation intensify, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) defiantly said Sunday that he would not resign. The Democrats of New York face an unsavory situation caused by women's indelicate treatment, reported the Blaze.

He was once held in high esteem by the media and Democrats, but the allegation of Lindsey Boylan (married) was the first to expose sexual harassment. For a time, it was silenced by the nursing home scandal brought it up against. Cuomo's comments on the accusations, but a fifth victim of sexual misconduct by the governor came forward.

Cuomo's defense

He held a press conference to explain his position. He said that there would be no resignation over the multiple harassment charges he called "undemocratic." The event surrounding him were considered too much by Democrats asking him to resign as well. His actions have tarnished the DEMs in New York and opened possible impeachment.

Governor Cuomo added that some lawmakers want him to resign because of sexual harassment charges and more. Seemingly out of touch from having been pointed by his victims for sexual improprieties, with 5 women alleging this is not a joke anymore.

He defended his non-resignation stand by saying the people voted him as the state governor, not the Democrats. The allegations were just allegations and unproven for now, adding that resigning is not democratic.

He explained that he must be given due process, with accusations proven by the five accusers he harassed. Cuomo said anyone could make an allegation, but his accusers who felt violated by him might not be telling the truth.

The New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is conducting a probe into the claims made by the five women who were harassed by Cuomo using his position as governor. To get the probe started in an independent investigation, a practicing private lawyer will be tasked with it.

According to CNBC, the special investigator will have the power provided in state law. Cuomo still said no dice, and he will not resign. Democrats are concerned that his presence will not be beneficial for the party.

Democrats are not pleased.

Top Democrats in New York state, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D), and New York Assembly Majority Leader Carl Heastie (D) made statements that say Cuomo needs to resign.

Stewart-Cousins said that the governor's charges are distracting governance. He called the allegations toxic, and even the nursing home fiasco makes it worse. Governor Cuomo is in the midst of a pandemic, and he needs to resign, and Heastie added he's not fit for office.

