Cuomo Daughters Silent on Father's Sexual Harassment Charges

One of the hardest hit in the sexual harassment charges is the Cuomo daughters, who have been quiet. The three children of the government official have not issued statements yet.

The accusations of sexually harassing women in his administration are not reaching a point asking for his resignation. Not just by the people and also Democrat who was horrified by his multiple actions.

Cuomo's fall

After several women have charged Governor Andrew Cuomo with sexual assaults on them, many see him as an alleged sex offender. But one of his daughters is standing firm with him, Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo. She was with her father outside of the Albany Executive Mansion during a call, reported Fox.

Sources say that the other two daughters of Cuomo have reacted to the reports of multiple sexual harassments that is a major scandal for New York Democrats. Michaela, 23, is a stern advocate for sexual-assault victims as Brown university alumni. Their thoughts about their father's alleged treatment of women are not known.

Michaela in 2019 disputed in a Brown Political Review essay saying that official sexual-assault investigations help the perpetrator get away with it. Investigations will not show what really happened or find a punishment for the abuser. Her essay is called "Institutional Gaslighting; Investigations to Silence the Victim and Protect the Perp."

Once his ally recently in politics, Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James is now after Gov. Cuomo and bringing in heavy hitters. The investigation and charges are against sexual improprieties of the Cuomo daughters' father as accused by seven women. One woman said the governor touched and groped her sensitive parts under her blouse.

The aggrieved woman made the claims of clumsy groping, but Cuomo said it was untrue. He later apologized for touching her inappropriately, added regret for any discomfort caused by it. Michaela penned the Ivy League institution school she attended that survivors should be believed and their course of action is supported.

Cuomo's Brown Alumni daughter made a group that brought awareness to harassment call 'Cultivating Upstanders for Sexual Assault Prevention' or CUSP in her LinkedIn. CUSP posted 'The Rape Pyramid' that allowing unwanted touching/ fondling will encourage higher officers. As of this report, the CUSP Twitter account is not active.

In 2020, all daughters of his ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, Cara, and Mariah were 26-year-old twins who were seen in the COVID-19 press briefs. The daughters were characters in a taxpayer-funded poster that publicized how he stopped COVID-19 in New York. That turned out to be false as a doctored data to hide a failed pandemic response. None of his daughters have said or tweeted anything on social media.

Cuomo said he told of his improprieties to daughters.

Still on damage control, March 9, he told his girls of the sexual harassment charges to them. He claimed to them that no woman was touched; no one said they weren't comfortable. He added they weren't supposed to feel awkward.

Michaela made a tweet last July to search for love; she is looking for someone #boyfriendcliff#. A boyfriend of a Cuomo daughter was shown in the COVID-19 poster. One significant thing is they are silent as he is crucified for harassment.

