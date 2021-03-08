Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says Trump can make or break the GOP if he wishes to. This comes as the rift from within the party is threatening GOP solidarity.

Graham Says Trump Can Either Bolster GOP or Destroy It

Ex-President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction over the GOP. In particular, those who voted to impeach him and expressed plans to support a selected few.

According to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who expressed aloud what many Republicans would not want to realize, Donald Trump could secure the GOP as a stronger and more relevant party or choose its destruction. The last four years of Trump's presidency and its success cemented his influence in anything GOP, reported the Epoch Times.

Seen on an interview in Axios on HBO, the South Carolina senator spoke his thoughts on the matter. He spoke of his support for former president Trump and how Republicans are in the midst of deciding where the party will go. Whether those Republicans who support him and don't cannot imagine how tied the GOP is to the businessman turned leader.

Before the 2016 elections that trounced Hillary Clinton and democrats, Lindsey had no care for then-presidential candidate Trump. He later supported the president on major issues. On some occasions, he went against the then president, like getting U.S. troops out of Syria.

Graham Says Trump has the vision to remake the Republican Party as no one can. If he desired a bigger and better GOP, the tools are his, with the popular support to succeed. Other things that can be done are diversity and making the party stronger, or letting the GOP destroy itself.

He included among those who called the ex-president for the January 6 incident at the US Capitol. Also, one of those who supported a challenge to the electoral results did not go well. One of the reasons he still supports the ex-president stalwartly is simple. Trump is good for America, and his America First policies are good for the country.

Senator Graham added that his policies are needed to continue that will make America stronger. He said that the Republican Party needs him, and it would be harder without Trump.

According to the S.C. senator, Trump made the impossible possible. Former Republican presidential nominees like John McCain and Mitt Romney did not deliver, said Graham.

Trump has some unknown factor that makes him compelling as a politician. The former businessman turned president has two sides. He wanted to use that side that got great things done which is like magic.

Major efforts on the ex-president will be to GOP members who are okay with getting back DEM seats in the Senate and House. In his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28, he spoke his clout with Republican supporters. In his speech, he put out his plans to retake what DEMs took.

On the podium, Trump reached out and pulled conservatives forward and said this is just the start. He mentioned the Make America Great Again agenda to keep the fire burning. He spoke against GOP members who would side with democrats. A CPAC straw poll showed that Graham says Trump is the future of the GOP.

