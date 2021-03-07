Former President Donald Trump demanded GOP Bodies to stop using him to raise funds. He is prohibiting the rest of the GOP unless they have his endorsement.

Trump Demands GOP Bodies to Stop Using Him

These developments come as the Republicans have lost the confidence in Trump with the convict votes. Another is the division of those for and against Trump, who needs his endorsement for funds and even votes in the midterms.

Reports say that he sent many cease-and-desist letters that asked several GOP bodies to pullout his name and image for fundraising, said a Trump adviser to the Epoch Times. The specific Republican organizations are the RNC (Republican National Committee), NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee), and the NRCC (National Republican Congressional Committee) who need his support for funding activities.

This signals a major break from the mainstream GOP after it has caused the ex-president to support whom he sees fit to carry on his political agenda. During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida on March 28, he took the stage and told supporters to donate only to the Save America political action committee (PAC). This is the only body that he endorses to receive funds in his name, nothing else.

This is a crucial blow to most Republicans who have been spurned with 2022 just around the corner. Attempts to get a comment from officers of these to affect the GOP organization has no reply. As of March 7, the NRCC is still using the Trump brand in messaging for more new email list registrations.

There are still shirts on the NRSC home page using Trump's image for sale against the cease-and-desist letters. Messages encouraged supporters to stand up for President Trump and House Conservatives. Another one mentioned that it supports the president against the radical DEMS, with a gift today.

An analysis by Rich Baris, director of Big Data Poll, says that diverting funds to his website and PAC will negatively affect GOP fundraising. For the RNC, this will not be good as Trump makes good on his threat.

Baris said that Trump was generous because he can bankrupt the GOP and make it worse for them. He added that many are angry that the GOP had made much money and never used it for election integrity. Having all that money would have been used for the better, but it was not.

Money is a big factor for these GOP organizations, and for elections, that will be critical. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, is in deep trouble if Donald Trump plays hardball. Many of the Rhinos need the money to run for office; without making it harder than ever.

Trump is the 'IT" factor for the GOP, and they benefitted in four years. The loss of the GOP is that Trump made a difference, but they did otherwise. When Trump demanded GOP bodies stop using his image and message, it will bite back financially. Republicans need Trump more than he does them, and the Rhinos know it.



