In Somalia's Mogadishu, at least 20 deaths and 30 wounded were recorded due to a suicide car bomb exploding outside a restaurant near the port. According to witnesses and state-owned media, the explosion sent plumes of smoke into the sky and provoked gunfire.

Suicide Car Bomb

The blast transpired at the Luul Yamani restaurant near the port. According to official Mohamed Osma, the blast was powerful and resulted in remarkable destruction and caused civilian casualties, reported Africa News.

"Our team saw 20 bodies and took 30 injured people to hospitals," stated Abdulkadir Abdirrahman, Aamin Ambulance director. He cautioned of casualties that could be higher as the explosion destroyed nearby buildings. Police spokesman Sadik Aden Ali initially remarked that the majority of the injured were civilians, reported CGTN.

Witnesses remarked they heard a huge explosion near the popular restaurant. The militant group reportedly targeted it in August 2020. According to Omar Sheikh, a witness, a huge blast occurred, and they learned that numerous people were killed in the blast. He added heavily armed forces arrived at the scene and blocked the area.

Condemnation From Turkey

On Friday, Turkey denounced the fatal suicide car bomb attack that hit Somalia's capital. According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, "We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the brotherly Somali people and the government, we wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded," reported AA.

Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives in proximity to the site, said an accelerating car exploded at the restaurant. He was going to the restaurant but ran back when the explosion shook and spewed smoke all over the area.

Also Read: Nashville Bomber Mails Writings Promoting Conspiracy Theories Before Blast

Somalia faces recurrent attacks by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents. The group has been waging a brutal rebellion against authority throughout the Horn of Africa country.

The suicide bomber targeted the Luul Yamani restaurant. The restaurant is located in proximity to Mogadishu's seaport.

Who Was Responsible for the Suicide Car Bomb?

Al-Shabaab has claimed to be accountable for the car bombing. The Somali National Army (SNA), supported by African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), drove al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu in 2011. However, the terror group remains capable of conducting attacks, targeting hotels, restaurants, public places, and government installations.

According to another witness, a plume of black smoke can be seen billowing from the scene in the midst of heavy gunfire between the extremists and security forces. Hussein Ali said the explosion was so huge that one house in proximity to the scene collapsed. Efforts are being made to rescue individuals remaining to be underneath the rubble.

The statement from Turkey underscored it would continue to stand by the brotherly and friendly public of Somalia. They are in support of the combat against terrorism.

Al-Shabaab, via radio Andalus, stated they attacked security officials' meeting point. They conduct such bombings in Somalia and elsewhere as part of their campaign to topple the Horn of African country's central government. They aim to establish their own rule based on their rigid interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

Related Article: Downtown Nashville Explosion an 'Intentional Act,' According to Police

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.