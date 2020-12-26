A massive explosion that police officials described as an "intentional act" caused by a vehicle rocked downtown Nashville on the morning of Christmas. The blast injured numerous people, imploding storefronts and leaving a neighborhood in tatters.

Downtown Nashville Blast

Authorities who responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked outside the AT&T building around 6 AM had reason to warn the department's hazardous devices unit, which was on its way when a major explosion transpired.

Fire crews were on the scene of the massive blast. Nashville Police received a call that shots were fired near Second Avenue.

The blast also damaged buildings and wounded three individuals.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is spearheading the investigation.

At least 20 buildings were devastated, according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The fire department verified a bomb squad was present on the scene with an active investigation by Metro police officials and federal agencies.

According to police spokesperson Don Aaron, "The explosion was significant, as you can see. We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act," reported CBS News.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers came upon an RV in response to a call of shots being fired. While the Police witnessed no immediate evidence of shots being fired, something about the RV prompted the officers to request the department's hazardous devices unit.

According to White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, President Donald Trump had been informed and "will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured," reported The Hill.

The three individuals who got injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment. None of them were in critical condition.

The FBI is the prime law enforcement agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, including acts of terrorism and explosives violations. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigators were also present on the scene.

Aaron added that "The explosion was significant, as you can see... the police department, its federal partners - the FBI and ATF - are conducting a large-scale investigation to this point," reported New York Post.

As the dangerous devices unit was responding, the RV detonated at 6:30 AM.

The blast knocked an officer to the ground, but no officers were remarkably hurt. However, one officer suffered hearing loss, which they hope is only for the short-term.

Aaron stated that several individuals were taken to the department's central precinct for interrogation but refused to expound on the scenario.

Flames and black smoke were witnessed on Friday billowing from the scene. The area is packed with restaurants, bars, and other retail buildings in the heart of downtown Nashville's tourist scene.

The sound of the blast can be heard from miles away. People reported windows were wobbling from East and South Nashville.

According to Governor Bill Lee in a statement, Nashville would provide necessary resources to determine what transpired and who was accountable.

Police wrote on Twitter that the blast was connected to a vehicle outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown.

