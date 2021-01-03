The Nashville bombing suspect sent packages consisting of writings and videos espousing conspiracy theories to people mere days before the explosion. Police officials identified Anthony Warner as the suspect in the December 25 bombing and stated he killed himself in the blast.

Nashville Bomber Sent Writings Before Blast

According to FBI Special Agent Jason Pack in a statement, authorities are "aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country," reported Yahoo.

Warner, 63, was the suspect for the blast, which devastated dozens of buildings and injured numerous people. Police have not released a motive.

Federal law enforcement confirmed that the packages were postmarked December 23, which was two days prior to the bombing, and did not indicate a return address. The total number of packages Warner mailed were not immediately made clear, reported CBS News.

The owner of an art gallery heavily devastated by the explosion is already vowing to rebuild the establishment and reopen.

According to The Studio 208 owner Ashley Bergeron Segroves, "I'm resilient, our community is resilient... We've had the flood, the tornadoes, the pandemic and the riots, and now we've had this horrible, horrible situation downtown that has decimated an entire block of historic buildings that were built in the 1800s," reported Fox News.

Pack did not expound on additional details regarding what the packages contained, but he prompted anyone who may have received material from the detonation suspect to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

The blast occurred Christmas morning before downtown streets were occupied with activity.

A recipient of one of the packages disclosed to local media that his letters contained ruminations about aliens and lizard people.

One of the suspect's friends divulged to local media that the package was full of peculiar musings. He stated he received a package from Warner, postmarked December 23, on January 1.

The packages consisted of at least nine typed pages of writings and two thumb drives comprised of videos. At least one of the packages included a letter that began, "Hey Dude, You will never believe what I found in the park."

During the incident, police responded to a report of shots fired on Friday when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded announcement that a bomb would implode in 15 minutes. Then, unexplainably, the audio switched to a recording of "Downtown" by Petula Clark shortly prior to the blast.

Segroves remarked the formerly bustling downtown area currently feels like a "war zone" as her gallery is one of the casualties.

According to Segroves, the front and backroom of her art gallery sustained the damage, and the force of the explosion came in, shattering glass everywhere.

Warner also wrote about lizard people and reptilians that he thought controlled our planet and had tweaked human DNA. He also wrote extensively about perception, citing that everything is an illusion and that death does not exist.

The letter prompted the recipient to watch the videos he included on the thumb drives. The letter was signed "Julio," a name he often reportedly used when signing emails.

