Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has "shown her true colors" by "bullying people before and getting her way, no matter what." Thomas Markle Jr. made the shocking accusations after the most surprising events in the Megxit saga.

The Queen conducted an unprecedented investigation into allegations that Meghan and Harry bullied their employees. In an interview with Bild after the new preview clip of Meghan and Harry's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey was posted, Thomas said he and his family agree she is a "changed person."

Meghan accused the Royal Family in the 30-second clip of "perpetuating falsehoods" and tells the interviewer that "a lot has been lost," The Sun reported. Meanwhile, Thomas, who shares Meghan's father, told a German newspaper that the "sensitive young lady" making anti-Royal Family allegations is not his half-sister. Thomas said he thinks it is showing Meghan Markle's true colors that none of the family knows.

"The last time I had contact with Meghan was in 2011, at my grandmother's memorial," he continued. The 55-year old half-brother admitted that he had not seen the Duchess of Sussex in almost a decade.

The Duchess allegedly drove two personal assistants out of the household and damaged a third's trust, as per The Times' reports this week. Meghan, on the other hand, vigorously denied the accusations.

Royal aides said they were left shaking with fear after encounters with her, and Buckingham Palace has now declared a formal investigation into the accusations. Meghan and Harry reacted to the news by accusing the Queen's team of orchestrating a "calculated smear strategy" ahead of their dramatic two-hour interview. But Thomas claimed no one knows who the Meghan is that people see right now.

A visibly emotional person, "I don't know how they could expect us to be quiet after all of this time if The Firm is actively involved in spreading false information about us," Meghan said in one of the interview clips. The Duchess added, "a lot that has been lost already if that comes with risks of losing things." However, Meghan's half-brother said he assumed Meghan and Harry would step down as senior royals before Megxit went ahead.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's response over bullying allegations

According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have insisted on being included in any 'formal' investigation into accusations that they bullied their staff. The investigation, which is reportedly being billed by human resources as an 'internal review,' could hear evidence from up to 12 royal aides who served the pair.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to be informed about the investigation, headed by a Royal Household human resources officer. Past and current staff will be asked to reflect on their experiences to strengthen the palace's human resources policies and see what lessons can be learned.

However, a palace aide told the Daily Telegraph that the Sussexes are unlikely to be included in or even informed about the 'internal review' operation. According to a source close to Harry and Meghan, who now lives in Montecito, California, they were not informed about the investigation and were unaware of its depth.

"If there were any kind of inquiry into them, there would have to be a formal process where they would have to be involved," the source added. Formal allegations are part of a formal HR inquiry. The investigation's conclusions could not be made public until next year, as per royal insiders, which adds no fixed timeline since the bombshell charges were made.

