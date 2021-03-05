Former President Donald Trump appointee to the United States Department of State, Federico Klein, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday after being implicated in the January 6 Capitol riot.

According to the FBI's Washington DC field office spokesperson, the 42-year-old Trump appointee was nabbed by federal agents in Virginia. However, details about his alleged role in the Capitol Hill riot were not released immediately.

First Known Member of Trump Administration Arrested

In addition, Aljazeera reported that Klein was charged with violent and disorderly conduct, unlawful entry, and obstruction of Congress and law enforcement. It was not stated, however, if Klein was able to obtain legal representation.

Based on the Federal directory, as of last summer, Klein served as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs in the U.S. Department of State since 2017. The directory also noted that his designation was as a "Schedule C" political appointee.

Politico, the first to report about the arrest of the Trump appointee, also reported that Klein has worked with Trump on his 2016 presidential campaign. Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be charged in connection to the Capitol riot wherein Trump supporters stormed the building, aiming to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

According to Federal investigators, several videos during the riot showed the Trump appointee assaulting officers using a stolen shield. The document also described some of the scenes and stated that Klein was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat while trying to push through officers in a tunnel near the Capitol building's west terrace.

The document also stated that Klein was involved in verbal and physical abuse of officers trying to hold down the fort.

Moreover, the FBI stated that during the time of the riot, Klein was still employed with the U.S. Department of State. He also reportedly had a top-secret security clearance.

The Capitol Riot

The insurrection of Capitol Hill on January 6 happened after supporters and allies of Trump mobilized in Washington DC to stop Congress from certifying the November presidential election results, wherein Trump lost to Biden. Trump promised that he would never concede and even encouraged his supporters to fight against Biden's victory, ABC News reported.

With Trump's words as their motivation, crowds of MAGA supporters marched to the Capitol's steps and pushed their way through barricades of officers who were in riot gear. They were also able to bypass other security measures that were placed as preparation for protests.

An angry mob then was able to push their way into the Capitol, forcing Congress to pause the certification. Lawmakers and their staff were then kept on lockdown inside the Capitol.

After the incident, it took hours before Capitol police and other law enforcement could clear the area and establish a perimeter. The riot resulted in the death of five people, including one Capitol police officer. Dozens were also injured during the riot.

The arrested Trump appointee has yet to give his statement regarding his alleged role in the riot.

