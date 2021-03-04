A spokesperson and adviser for former President Donald Trump shot down a report citing anonymous sources alleging Trump is currently pondering over a 2024 presidential bid without former Vice President Mike Pence. This is amid reports that advisers want him to choose another person other than Pence for his ticket.

Will Trump Run for Presidency Without Pence in 2024?

According to Jason Miller, "This is fake news. No such conversations are happening." He also told Bloomberg that the former president "hasn't made any decisions regarding a potential 2024 run," reported The Epoch Times.

People familiar with the discussions remarked Donald Trump is telling allies he is strongly mulling over another bid for presidency in 2024. He also publicly teased at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday regarding his running.

According to Bloomberg, should Trump run, his advisers want him to choose someone other than Pence as his running mate. Pence has not stated whether he will run on a presidential ticket with the former president again.

Anonymous sources told the news outlet that the former president is mulling over choosing a woman or a Black person to be his running mate, dropping Pence. The report comes after Trump's tumultuous last few weeks in office. This was when he publicly pressured Pence to overturn the 2020 election results amid the congressional certification process, reported The Hill.

Trump allegedly discussed alternatives to Pence as he takes into consideration who he believes stood with him at the end of his tenure and who did not. Two people said this and requested anonymity due to the fact that the conversations have been private.

There are reportedly signs that following their rupture over Pence's declining to steal the 2020 presidential election for Trump on January 6, the former vice-president may be crawling back into the camp of the man whom he used to laud. Pence has now penned an op-ed suggesting that the former president's effort to deny the president the electoral vote majority that all 50 states had certified was appropriate. This was despite being marred by all the unpleasantness surrounding the US Capitol siege, which the veep barely escaped with his life.

During Trump's 90-minute speech to close out CPAC, Trump hinted at running again. Trump naturally did it by pushing the idea that he was the real winner of the 2020 election. He remarked he might even decide to beat [the Democrats] for a third time.

The former vice president would have been installed as "acting president" if he had invoked the 25 Amendment declaring Trump unfit to take on his duties. Reports indicated that Trump and Pence had not spoken to each other during the US Capitol riot but met with each other a few days later.

Also, according to Trump at CPAC, "With your help, we will take back the house, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be."

Pence and his wife Karen were present at President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. Trump opted to give a short speech to a small crowd before he departed for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

