Trump ripped through Joe Biden's administration saying that Democrat President has the worst one month ever. This harsh critique follows after Biden dismantled anything the Trump administration did, that drew fire even from allies.

Former President Trump said that Joe Biden just had the worst first month in presidential history. He called the White House in debacles in policy that is almost unbelievable.

New administration fails

Former President Donald Trump compared the first month of the new administration as akin to a train wreck. He added that his opponent is not the most brilliant politician around, and he has a questionable record, reported NTD. That would translate to something bad but how bad it is cannot be imagined. From the start, Biden was on the left's side and willing to push their agenda.

Donald Trump shot at Biden in his first speech after silence for some time. The venue he chose was the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, last Sunday. It was the first time; he spoke his thoughts in a big audience in CPAC.

He called the immigration policies illegal and immoral, calling the Democrat's anti-American policy reprehensible. He said they ignored Americans and betrays all the core values. The White House kept hush over what Trump said.

Biden aims at conservatives

When Joe Biden's Administration took power in an election with many questions, immediately Biden signed executive orders more numerous than any president in the first month. His rules aimed at the executive orders issued by Trump. Biden took 57 executive actions, including 35 executive orders which were criticized heavily even by Democrats.

A record of 9 executive actions signed on his first day alone, with several that were unconstitutional. Biden forced changes in policies with even transitioning slowly, like American First discarded. Instead of limiting border crossing, Biden allowed a surge into U.S. soil with many not checked for COVID-19.

Instead of acknowledging rules that were done in Trump's term, part of his agenda is now Biden's. An America first idea was never acknowledged by the new administration.

The administration cannot back down from the Chinese communist regime or even cooperate in any field. Trump's action has tied Biden's hands or his administration will have backlash if doing otherwise.

China has been calling to lower tariffs but they should be kept because it is a crucial part of foreign policy. The current administration is not like the past and is not as dedicated to America's welfare.

Many of the policies taken by the Biden administration has been called unresponsive to the needs of the American people. The Trump administration sought to correct everything done wrong by Obama and earlier.

He said the Republican Party will defend every American value and virtue that puts America first, not party first! Another is canceling China and its ill practices that should be stopped by America once and for all. In addition, giant tech companies should be regulated and under control. Donald Trump declared that Joe Biden's administration has the worst performance, too many unknowns if they will work for America's interests.

