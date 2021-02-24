One Think Tank Warns that Biden's Tax Hike will have negative effects on employment, wages, economic growth for America. This warning comes as the Biden administration furthers in plans in taxing that will have harmful side effects.

Sources say that whatever the Biden administration has planned is not well thought and will affect the national economy. Considering the stress of the pandemic, it will not help the Democrat's bad tax plan.

Land mines that will affect America's economy

As predicted by observers last election, Biden never explained his real plan; now it's too late. His plan tax plan will involve raising the corporate tax that will backlash economic growth, lessen income, and worse will be layoffs if it goes ahead. The Tax Foundation's allegation, a tax policy nonprofit organization, reported the Epoch Times.

Biden and the House Democrats are planning changes in the tax code that will be possible as the Democrats are dominant. If they get their wish, it will be a 28% corporate tax from 21%, reversing the 35% which Trump lessened to 21%. The DEMS intend to raise taxes that will not benefit any gains during the Trump era.

According to the tax foundation, in a recent report date February 24, the Democrats administratered tax hike for corporations. This increased tax from Trump's 21% will take out a projected 159,000 jobs, lessen wages by 0.7% and reduce economic output by 0.8%. These numbers give a terrible signal which they should not continue with it.

President Biden and congressional policymakers have proposed several changes to the corporate income tax, including raising the rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and imposing a 15 percent minimum tax on the book income of large corporations. https://t.co/RayK8B1enO — Tax Foundation (@TaxFoundation) February 24, 2021

Also read: Trump Says Unemployed People Will Get Enhanced Benefits Without States Paying Part of the Cost

To counter the Biden tax rate of 28%, the foundation suggests it should be 25% safe. This number will lead to only 84,200 jobs lost, a fall of 0.4% for wages, said the report. That is, if the administration wants to keep economic growth steady.

During his campaign, he said it would be a 15% minimum book tax on corporations and more than $100 million in book income. They have added some penalties charged for tax on offshoring activity. But, Tax Foundation experts Garrett Watson and William McBride expressed that it was not a smart move.

Biden's proposed actions will result in making book-tax complicated and cause problems with the tax code, to say the least. Worst is this will be a wasted effort by the Biden that earns little. Compared to Biden, the business background of Donald Trump gives him an advantage.

Both McBride and Watson stated that including minimum tax and other tax proposals of Biden are questionable. All these tax-related decisions will slow down the US economy by 0.21% if they are passed.

In a remark, President Biden's proposed tax increase comes when should maximize output. To grow the economy and re-establish the pre-pandemic growth trend. Another is to have more people fully employed, not like in pandemic conditions.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)

Ex-president Donald Trump proposed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017, but before this, Obama in 2016 was not doing well. There was slow economic growth in all sectors, new businesses struggled. Obama's corporate tax was a crushing 35% and pulled the economy back severely, but Trump's TCJA fixed that.

If Biden forces his tax hike, then four years of Trump's progress for all Americans suffer. One question is whether this will be rolled back to the detriment of all Americans.

Related article: Biden Adopts Changes on PPP to Target Small Businesses Owned by Minorities

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.