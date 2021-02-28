Trump's former Aide Max Miller got his endorsement as a contender against Rep. Gonzalez. The representative voted to convict in the impeachment trial.

Former Trump Aide Max Miller Endorsed by Trump

All GOP members who dared vote to impeach Trump were backlashed. Most of them are having indefinite political futures as many see Trumpism as the future of the Republicans.

Last Friday, former President Trump gave an endorsement to Miller to go head-to-head against incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). The representative dared to convict the ex-president along with DEMS in a sham trial, reported the Epoch Times.

Trump said that the former aide did a great job at the White House, and will do well as a congressman. Citing that he was a Marine Veteran, from Ohio and an American patriot via his Save America PAC. He alleged that Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is not representing everyone in the 16th district. He added Miller is the one he trusts.

He was one of the senior advisers in the last administration to Donald Trump. Has the previous service in the marine corps reserve.

On Twitter Miller posted his responses, He said that he is honored that Trump gave an endorsement for his congress campaign. Adding that he will never back down and uphold his constituents. Join Miller and save America together.

I am honored to be endorsed by President Donald J. Trump as I begin my campaign for Congress.



I will never back down and will never betray my constituents.



Join us. We will save America together.



Read President Trump's statement below! 👇https://t.co/s4r2WEpv43 pic.twitter.com/0va1b1XF3P — Max Miller (@MaxLMiller) February 26, 2021

Miller's Promise

According to the text of former Aide Max Miller and his campaign that mentions that growing up in Ohio, he saw what politicians sacrificed and its awful effects on the middle class. They allowed the transfer of work to cheap foreign labor that exploited people.

Also read: Biden Officials Including John Kerry, ex-Obama Officials, Undermine then President Trump on Iran Policy

Another is the big corporations that sold addictive drugs for profit. Those who bought these dangerous drugs did not know the risks they posed to them. He lambasted that those in Northeast Ohio feel the frustration from congress and its failure to make laws for people not to waste time on the politics that mean nothing to anyone.

Millers shares the disenchantment of how lawmakers are ignoring to serve people, not the opposite. He summarized that the Lower House composed of Democrats is not doing enough for the people. That is not ideal when congress serves the will of the people. Miller then said that constituents want real leaders to foil and stand up those political usurpers who'd fool and lie.

He places these enemies of the people as foreign adversaries, domestic profiteers, or anti-American ideologues. Worse are the anti-American ideologues willing to subvert the constitution.

His campaign for congressman is to stand up for northern Ohio and its constitutions to have representation in Capitol Hill. Miller will do what's right and be their champion.

Endorsement of Miller by Trump was declared after the ex-aide called his challenge to Gonzales. Miller stated that his goal is to continue the America first agenda that Northeast Ohio answered the call to.

He said on Twitter that Gonzalez betrayed Trump when a convict vote with Democrats was given to impeach a civilian. He added that he'll push back and never betray them if Northeast Ohio said yes to him.

I'm running for Congress to stand up for Northeast Ohioans.



They overwhelmingly voted for the America First agenda.



But their Congressman betrayed them when he voted to impeach President Trump.



I won't back down. And I'll never betray them.



Join me. https://t.co/s4r2WEpv43 — Max Miller (@MaxLMiller) February 26, 2021

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez chooses to align with Democrats in a sham impeachment. Trump's former Aide Max Miller gets endorsed for congress and believes in America First.

