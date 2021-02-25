The push by Democrats to force the President's Nuclear Authority was questioned by Republicans. Allegedly, Democrats demand that the structure be changed to fit their agenda of controlling even the White House.

A reaction to the Democrats by three Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee called on Biden not to do as they say. It comes as DEMS want to alter how nuclear authority is defined incredibly. They want the president to give in to their demands.

Democrats get wayward

Since the DEMS came into power, they have made changes like the Capitol fence, which has been under fire. According to Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), and Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the House Armed Services Committee, had things to say about the audacious request, reported the Epoch Times.

They criticized what they call the DEMs' dangerous and misguided efforts to change the nuclear command and control process that is dangerous to compromise. Republicans scoured the Democrats for trying to change the protocol, which keeps American and its allies safer. One example of a severe breach is Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), an Axios report that said he was compromised by a spy named Christine Fang.

Removing the Commander-in-Chief's sole nuclear authority would undermine our security and the security of our allies, and would be cheered by our enemies.



We can never take steps that would tie our hands and make us less safe.https://t.co/CsNvZ9J2Ta — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 26, 2021

Republicans said that Democrats were making proposals that were not well advised, that wasn't geared for the American people's welfare. This proposal is a dangerous precedent that will open an attack on the nuclear balance. If that is not enough, Democrats will make the US allies not trust America's nuclear umbrella. Furthermore, all these changes by the DEMS to the President's Nuclear Authority open questions, why are they so keen on it.

Republicans went further and said that it undermines Biden's authority to decide as the United States' leader. Next, the GOP members asked if their demand was for the benefit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the Trump administration, the interests of America were first, unlike what the democrats are doing.

Democrats want America to stumble

One of the implied intents of the Democrats' demands is that they are against American security in the face of their adversaries. The statement said that the American president should be able to issue commands to deter enemies from attacking. No bureaucratic impediments or policies should hinder the White House's option that will disadvantage them.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) calls the Democrats' letter weird, and the Democrats should respect that Biden is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. DEMS have no prerogative to change procedures that have served the US government.

Lee questions what the Democrats want by getting the nuclear codes and what their end game is. He added that a DEMS-led committee in Congress does not follow the constitution is a bad idea. Citing the January 6 incident happened with the DEMS in charge. They are saying that the Democrats cannot be trusted in such matters.

Two DEMS from California, Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) first argued that the commander in chief and the president are a risk to national security. Next, they laid out arguments that 30 other DEMs agreed, but the GOP has challenged their assertions. The President's Nuclear Authority is part of the chief executive's responsibility, which is a given.

