President Joe Biden nominated three postal experts to the US Postal Service's governing board on Wednesday. This development could change an organization's trajectory struggling under its embattled Republican chief with distribution problems and rumored cuts.

Biden announced three Postal Service Board nominees

If approved by the Senate, the Board of Governors' nominees will bring Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor. His career has been entangled by slow service and politicization under more Democratic investigation.

The nominees are Ron Stroman, a retired deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, an advocate for mail voting who heads the Home Institute's nonprofit National Vote; and Anton Hajjar, the American Postal Workers Union's former general counsel. The move was confirmed by the White House only after a long and often intense congressional hearing with DeJoy about the crippled financial health of the department, as per HuffPost.

"President Biden is committed to the performance of the USPS, and these experienced and proven officials will ensure that the USPS performs at the highest level of operation and that it will serve all people in our country effectively and efficiently," a White House statement read.

Democrats want nominees that would replace DeJoy

Democrats urged the President to nominate a set of potential governors that might replace DeJoy. President Donald Trump nominated the six members that constitute the commission. A Postal Service spokesperson said that it "would accept all eligible candidates to the Board of Governors."

For a series of operational changes that delayed mail before the 2020 elections, DeJoy, a leading supporter of Trump, has experienced heavy criticism. The legislative changes fueled concerns that, on behalf of Trump, a strong opponent of postal voting, DeJoy was trying to sabotage the agency before dealing with unprecedented amounts of mail-in ballots. Despite the doubts, the agency reported, more than 99% of the ballots were distributed within five days.

The Postal Service again fell into the spotlight following the election when it failed to handle the holiday season surge in parcels and mail, resulting in more criticism. DeJoy and other postal officials recognized the disruptions and vowed to attend, saying the agency fell short of expectations.

A ten-year plan to revitalize the Postal Service, an independent entity with 18th-century origins, is being finalized by DeJoy and the board. Asked during the Legislative hearing on Wednesday regarding rumored cuts, DeJoy told legislators that postal officials "review all service standards" but refused to give many details.

Democrats could dismiss DeJoy once nominees are confirmed

According to CBS News, Democratic lawmakers urged the board to dismiss DeJoy. On Wednesday, in a heated discussion with Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper, DeJoy claimed he was "picked by a bipartisan board of governors" and said that he would serve "for a long time" as postmaster general.

But the Democratic majority will have the votes to oust DeJoy if Biden's nominees are confirmed. Biden's nominees will also expand the board, as all six existing board members are white and male.

During the Wednesday hearing, Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush said the board "looks like a club of millionaire white boys." The existing members, including three investment bankers, are mainly businessmen. DeJoy, who was appointed by the board in April 2020, had previously been the manager of a shipping company.

Senate approval is required for the appointments. The board consists of nine members and has three vacancies at present. If all three of Biden's choices are confirmed, Democrats will nominate the bulk of the board members. The White House highlighted Hajjar's experience representing unions and union workers. He pointed to his pro bono legal practice representing clients in workplace discrimination cases, The Hill on MSN reported.

