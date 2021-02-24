Senator Romney said that Donald Trump might win the GOP Nomination in 2024. He said that the ex-president would be the third Republican nominated by then.

If Trump runs in 2024, he'll get the nomination to run as a presidential candidate again, which Democrats don't want. Romney voted for the conviction of Trump last impeachment with the DEMS.

Trump run in 2024

Last Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) stated that former President Donald Trump would be the winner of a third Republican nomination in 2024. Trump is one of the most influential politicians who took on the D.C. swamp and is now dominant in the GOP, reported the Epoch Times.

He was part of an online discussion that covered those speculations about the 2024 elections. Romney said online that Trump will get the nomination, no doubt. Adding that from here to 2024, many things could happen, according to him.

After the failed impeachment done by the Democrats, they are still cooking up ways to harass him. So far, all these attempts wear abject failures from the Iran probe, two impeachments, and one is a sham trial.

He cannot predict what can happen next after the events surrounding the ex-president. He added that one look at the polls, and the ex-president is at the top of the list. He'll win by a massive margin against opponents any day.

Mitt Romney says Donald Trump would likely win the Republican nomination if he decides to run again in 2024 https://t.co/KZMhsJUkmA — Bloomberg (@business) February 24, 2021

After January 20, when left for Florida, leaving the White House when Biden took office. Senator Romney admitted that Donald Trump had changed the Republicans inextricably. His opinion matters and many Republicans stick and wait for what he says or thinks. Also read: Seven GOP Members Who Voted for Conviction, to Be Political Pariahs in Republican Party He expressed certainty that the ex-president will be part of the GOP, and he'll be there. He may run or not, but he has not said anything definite yet. Many assume that he'll be ready if he is sure, and he'll clinch the nomination easily.

Trump has not said anything yet

Jason Miller, who advises Trump said that Romney's words about a possible 2024 Presidential Run tweeted that Mitt gets it.

Even Mitt gets it:



“Romney Says Trump Would Win 2024 GOP Nomination If He Runs - Bloomberg” https://t.co/7sYBk4jDJA — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 24, 2021

Romney has always been critical of the ex-president and one who voted to convict in both impeachment trials. For the record, he does not see himself voting for Trump in any capacity.

He added that voting for Trump would never happen. He would support anyone but Trump if there were such a person. Envisioning a different Republican party from what it is now.

Last week, Trump said that he could not tell if he will seek the presidency again. Many of his political opponents and supported are waiting for his announcement.

In a Newsmax interview, Donald Trump said many polls show good numbers for him with overflowing support. He added nothing about a 2024 run and said he is the only one getting impeached with poll numbers going stratospheric.

In the news, Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law and former adviser, said something compelling. He has said nothing definite but standby for a possible 2024 "White House" run. What could amount to more than a teaser might be more, though. Senator Romney is no trump fanatic, but he knows the ex-president is not laying all cards yet.

