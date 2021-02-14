When seven GOP members voted for conviction with the DEMS, they are now facing a backlash. The majority of the GOP believe Trump is the new face of the Republicans.

The vote to convict mattered that the GOP would be unified, but the seven who sided with the DEMS will be affected in the coming 2022 midterms, keeping their position that fellow party mates will challenge. Many who side with Trump strongly believe what he stands for.

Seven senators face political adversity

From the start, the entire GOP was positioned to repel the DEMS' attempts to convict ex-president Donald Trump courtesy of Pelosi and House DEMS. These seven senators who choose to vote against Trump on the insurrection are now facing backlash. Many of the GOP are trying to give a new direction via Trump as a focal point, reported NTD.

Republican senators who voted with Democrats

One of the senators included is Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who was censured by the Louisiana GOP's Executive Committee with a unanimous vote against him. They released a statement that indicated how the senator was supposed to represent them with a no vote. Instead, he voted with the other Republicans to declare the sham trial constitutional.

From the North Carolina Republican Party, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) decided to convict, but the NC GOP strongly condemned him. According to the statement, the NC Republicans believed that he would not consent to the sham trial. But his vote to the rightness of unconstitutional impeachment was utterly disappointing to North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley. He was one of seven GOP members voted for conviction.

One more Republican head, this time in Pennsylvania, Chairman Lawrence Tabas, cited how Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) choose a convict vote that was not acceptable. He added that the disappointment of leaders and volunteers were apparent, Tabas said. Stressing the impeachment was always unconstitutional, and voting for acquitting should be the right choice.

Aside from them, four other Republicans went against the consensus. They are Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who also voted to convict.

This reporting the Republican parties in Maine, Utah, Nebraska, Alaska had not reacted to their members' vote. Maine GOP has not issued any remarks, while the others have not to issued anything.

But, Sasse has been making anti-Trump statements and votes against him, drawing flak from many critics. He is staking his political future as a Trump critic.

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer praised these Republicans for choosing to side with DEMS on an unconstitutional impeachment sham. Many oppose the DEMS and consider it illegal, as he called the Patriots.

2022 may not go well for the seven senators

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), will be affected in midterm elections, if re-elected, uncertain. She added it is her choice, and her constituents decided not her. When interviewed by the press when asked about her vote, she said that there are consequences to any vote, and that is acceptable.

For Toomey and Burr, they are not running for re-election in 2022; they are retiring. Cassidy said that Trump was guilty in a video statement. Cassidy said in a short video statement that he voted to convict Trump "because he is guilty." These seven GOP members are voted for conviction because they believe Trump is.

