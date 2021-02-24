After the Golf star suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash close to Rancho Palos Verdes, the sheriff of Los Angeles County stated that Tiger Woods was lucky to be alive.

Golf Superstar Tiger Woods Rushed to Surgery

Based on authorities, Tiger Woods was traveling north on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road and the sole occupant of a 2021 genesis GV80 SUV when the crash happened after 7 a.m. Officials also added that the vehicle of the golf star sustained major damage and Woods had to be extricated from the wreckage by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sheriff Alex Villanueva shared that Tiger Woods was traveling at a relatively greater speed than normal descending down a hill. Villanueva also noted that the area has a high frequency of accidents.

Based on the information reported by the sheriff, there were no skid marks and no signs that Woods used his brakes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva also added that the vehicle of the golfer hit the center divider, a curb, and a tree in the rollover crash. Despite the multiple hits his vehicle had taken, Villanueva stated on Tuesday that there was no evidence that Woods was impaired at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also stated that after they extricated Woods from the wreckage, they brought the golf star to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance, where he was in serious condition and being treated for his injuries. A source familiar with the treatment of Tiger Woods shared that his injuries included a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound.

During a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Daryl Osby, the chief of the Fire Department stated that at the time of the rescue Woods was conscious at the crash scene, but since his vehicle rolled over multiple times, it was considered as a trauma-level injury that is why he was taken to the nearest trauma center, The Guardian reported.

Moreover, the manager of Tiger Woods, Mark Steinberg also stated that the golfer suffered multiple injuries in his legs and he is currently in surgery. He also thanked everyone who supported Woods and respected his privacy.

On the other hand, Carlos Gonzalez, the Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy who arrived first at the scene stated that the golf star was not able to stand on his own which is why he was put on a backboard. Gonzalez also added that he was able to spoke to him and asked him if what his name was and the golf star responded 'Tiger' and that the time he recognized the PGA star.

Aerial images of the scene also circulated online, showing the vehicle of Woods around 30 yards off the road on its side.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods was in Los Angeles as the host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, which is a golf tournament that concluded on Sunday. He did not play in the event as he was still recovering from his fifth back surgery, The Independent reported. But in his recent interview, Woods revealed that he hoped to play in April in the Masters.

