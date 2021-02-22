Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr admitted that forward Draymond Green 'crossed the line,' which led to his ejection in the game's final seconds. In an interview following their 102-100 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, Kerr said the wild sequence caused them the game.

Green's Breakdown Led to Ejection

Kerr referred to when Warriors guard Brad Wanamaker and Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball was tied up for a jump ball with 9.3 seconds remaining in the clock. Hornets star Gordon Hayward corralled the ball off the tap and fell to the floor while holding on to the ball. Green immediately appeared and tangled with Hayward for a jump ball. But instead of the expected jump ball, the Hornets were awarded a timeout which frustrated the Warriors, especially Green.

Green then argued with game officials and was quickly assessed with two technical fouls and tossed out of the game, which gave the Hornets two free throws. The Hornets converted their charities to put the game at 100 apiece. After sinking two technical free throws, Rozier, who had the hot hands of the night, drained a corner jumper at the buzzer to secure the win at home for the Hornets.

According to ESPN, Kerr admitted that Green crossed the line, and that's the main thing. Kerr added that the organization loves Green's passion and his energy. He also admitted that they would not be the team that they are without him, but it does not give him the authority or the license to cross the line, and Green knows it.

Crew chief Marc Davis explained the ejection of Green to a pool of reporters. He said that the first technical was assessed when Green directed profanity at his opponent after verbally taunting an opponent. He then received the second technical for screaming profanity at a game official. As per the rule, Green was ejected.

Kerr also stated that he did not have time to ask the game officials to explain in the heat of the moment, given that they were rushing to substitute Juan Toscano-Anderson into the game to replace Draymond Green.

However, what irked Kerr and the Warriors staff was what occurred during the sequence before the jump ball. The Warriors head coach stated that he was calling for a timeout before the ball tied up Wanamaker to create the jump ball in the first place, KNBR reported.

Kerr also added that there was a lot to unwind, but if we want to cut to the chase, it was a tough call on a loose ball that became a jump ball wherein they got the timeout. He also added that in the same situation, Kerr was trying to call a timeout when Brad had the ball at the top of the key when they forced the jump before that, Warriorswire reported via USA Today.

Kerr also mentioned that Draymond Green also dove for the ball, expecting another jump ball.

