Considered one of the top wide receivers of his time, former NFL player Vincent Jackson was discovered dead in a hotel room, around 12 miles outside Tampa, Florida, officials stated.

Based on the news from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the 38-year-old stayed at the Homewood Suites in Brandon since January 11.

According to CNN, after members of Jackson's family called to report that he was missing, officials from the Sheriff's office have stated that they spoke with the family on February 10. The following day, a formal report was filed.

The news release also mentioned that last Friday, officials were able to locate Jackson at the Homewood suites and talked to him.

The new release also stated that after officials assessed Jackson's well-being, they canceled the case filed that the former NFL player was missing.

However, on Monday, a housekeeper from the hotel has discovered Jackson dead at around 11:30 a.m.

But the initial report states that there were no apparent signs of trauma.

Moreover, the news release also stated that the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office would be determining Jackson's cause of death. The official identification of his remains will be based on his previous DNA and dental records.

Sheriff Chad Chronister mentioned on Monday that Jackson was a devoted man who puts his family and community first.

The Sheriff also shared that aside from playing Football, the former NFL player has even touched numerous individuals' lives because of his foundation, the Jackson in Action 83.

Chronister then revealed that both of them shared a passion for supporting military families.

Because of his dedication to the community, Jackson was even recognized as an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He also said that the former NFL player would be sorely missed not only by his fans in the field of Football across the country but mostly by the people of Hillsborough County, who had reaped the benefits of Jackson's generosity, BBC Sport reported.

12 NFL Seasons

In his years at the University of Northern Colorado, the school had revealed that Jackson had played his college football as a standout player.

According to the NFL, Vincent Jackson was drafted in 2005 by the San Diego Chargers, and he played 12 seasons in the league.

Jackson spent his initial seven years with the San Diego Chargers, and in his last five years in the league, he suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, the Chargers, who are now based out of Los Angeles have released a statement saying that the organization was shocked and deeply saddened by the news regarding Jackson's death.

Both Chargers and Bucs remembered Jackson for his Pro Bowl play and his impact on his community off of it.

Aside from his three Pro Bowl selections, Jackson was also nominated four times for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, an award given to those players who positively impacted their community, Bleacher Report reported.

