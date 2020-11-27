B-52 carpet bombers were sent to Iran by the United States to warn that they are under watch. If any signs of nukes are found, it won't be pretty if for Iran.

On November 21, two B-52s from the U.S. Air Forces 5th Bomb Wing flew from the Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Aircraft spotters immediately tracked both bombers with the aircrafts' Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) transponders to map their movements.

The two bombers with call signs Warbird1 and Warbird 2 had their flight paths passing the Atlantic, flying past Gibraltar to Eastern Mediterranean, and going over central Israel north of Jerusalem according to Twitter.

A recent statement by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) that is concerned with the Middle East calls the mission and effort to counter aggression against the U.S. and allies.

An expanded statement by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) mention the two-bomber sortie is to show the U.S. military and its capacity to send its aerial assets anywhere in the world. Another is how the U.S. reacts to keep regional stability and security, noted CENTCOM.

The Air Force officials did not reveal any specific information on what the planes were ordered to do and what weapons loadout was carried. The only detail is the bombers were accompanied by F-15E and F-16 warplanes, and KC-10 and KC-135 tankers on its mission.

The CENTCOM press release stated the last time the U.S. sent its long-range bomber to the middle east is in the early months of 2020. The source said that bombers were sent periodically on long-range missions as showing the flag-type operations.

Also read: U.S. Air Force Displays Cruise Missile, Fired by B-1 Bomber That Pounded Isis

One of the queries about the need for heavy bombers and making the operations very visible, especially sending them toeing the border of Iran's ADIZ, reported Forbes.

One of the reasons for the high-profile missions of the B-52s is that so Iran would notice, as a load warning. According to the New York Times, President Trump had requested options on what to do about Iran and its nuclear facilities. This came about after indicators from the International Atomic Energy Agency think that after the U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear agreement.

This agreement was started by Obama that did not work out well. On November 17, militias that were Iran-backed had fired rockets closed to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone. The attack did not sit well with the administration.

It might not be a coincidence that the B-52s flew over Israeli and Jordanian airspace; they have close ties to the U.S. in the middle east. Their flight path would have continued to the Persian Gulf and Iranian border. One of the speculations why Warbird1 and Warbird 2 are easily tracked online and easily tracked for this sortie to the Iranian borders. Washington wanted the Iranians to see it and let the Shah know how severe it is for Iran.

Reservations about the military exercise are one thought because Iran has its agenda, but the U.S. remains an existing threat. B-52 Carpet Bombers are lethal for their payload, so are two aircraft carriers and American fighter jets. Arraying all these weapons is a deterrent to America's adversaries.

Related article: US Air Force Displays Cruise Missile, Fired by B-1 Bomber That Pounded Isis

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.