The U.S. Air Force AT-6E Wolverine, designed for low-end attack air, offers more despite its simplicity. It will have data sharing included that will be useful for allies with no such capacity.

According to the U.S. Air Force, which got its first Wolverine light-attack aircraft, more improvements will benefit operators. One of them is sharing data for any allied air force working with the USAF.

Turboprop aircraft Wolverine

The new twin-seat, single-engine turboprop aircraft was just received after the acquisition was reported by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). It bought inexpensive airplane additional planes when more expensive fight jets are not needed. The AFLCMC is only one of six organizations under the Air Force Materiel Command, reported Eurasian Times.

A new aircraft just entered the @usairforce fleet! Congrats to our Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate’s Light Attack Aircraft Program Office, for leading efforts to acquire and field @TextronAviation’s AT-6 Wolverine! (Photos By Brett Schauf) pic.twitter.com/mUoZLO6jT5 — Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (@AFLCMCofficial) February 17, 2021

One of the duties of the AFLCMC is to manage all the weapons available for use and how long they will stay in service. The light fighter is the development of Beechcraft (Textron Aviation), which is developed from a trainer version. It can do light attack and (ISR) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in low-end operation.

It was developed from the Texan II with no weapons, which is in use with the U.S. Air Force, US Army, and naval units. One of the upgrades included recon missions' circular antenna mounted on the top of the nose. This kind of equipment is usually for satellite communications systems.

For this purpose, the U.S. Airforce will get three AT-6E Wolverine planes to bolster support programs called "Airborne Extensible Relay Over-Horizon Network, or AEROnet." This heal increase the data net shared that is more affordable than more expensive systems.

The emphasis on networking and communication for a low-cost alternative and sharing information in the Wolverine is advantageous. U.S. and its allies can share and communicate during operations better.

Communication tech like Link 16 is limited

Many U.S. assets have the Link 16, which is still classified for the American military, Type 1 encryption. According to said former Air Force Brigadier General Michael Schmidt, allies with the Link 16 are strictly limited not to be shared.

One Air Combat Command (ACC) official is Retired Air Force General Mike Holmes; he said the high-tech network would be given to those who can have the needed security requirements. Keeping the tech hush-hush and out enemy hands is a priority.

He added the network offered is exportable and can only be operated under certain conditions. The system is simple but is not like the one used by USAF. It is better than most systems and links to all com systems.

Wolverine Communications hub and weapons platform

On the light attack plane are features that allow it to talk to U.S. aircraft with ARC-210 radios, VHF, UHF, AES, Encryption, SATCOM, Iridium Cell Satellite, and more systems included. Better yet, the computer is used on the A-10cs with hands-on-throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) controls used on F-16s.

The Wolverine has six pylons to mount weapons on it for many missions. It is what makes it different from its trainer version. Connect bombs, missiles, guns, or rocket pods on them for recon or attack missions it would sortie. Completing the AT-6E Wolverine package is a sensor turret with electro-optical, laser designator, and infrared cameras.

