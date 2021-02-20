President Joe Biden has been in office for an entire month, and recent polling has shown that his job performance is viewed positively by more than 50 percent of Americans so far.

Biden earned support from Americans after one month in office

Last month, with support from over two-thirds of Americans, Biden moved to the White House. His first few days saw approval ratings as high as 63 percent, a number greater than any of former President Donald Trump's ratings during his tenure. Today, with 30 days in office, more than half of Americans continue to favor Biden, although his popularity appears to break strongly down party lines.

According to FiveThirtyEight's survey tracker, one month in, 54.4 percent of Americans approve of Biden's administration, while 38.1 percent disapprove. According to the results, after Biden's first week in office, when he had 53 percent support, the figure has remained relatively consistent, as per Newsweek via MSN.

Likewise, a recent Ipsos poll conducted on 17-18 February showed that 56 percent of Americans approved Biden's victory. The vote, though, falls mainly along party lines, with 90 percent of Democrats seeing the president positively, while so far, only 20 percent of Republicans approved the president's actions.

And in one of the best scores, the president has yet to earn, in a Morning Consult/Politico poll from February 14-15, 62 percent of registered voters approved Biden.

"It seems that Americans are looking at what's happening in the Biden White House after four years of the Trump administration, and they're saying 'that's something we can get with,'" Eugene Daniels of Politico told MSNBC about the survey. According to daily survey monitoring from Rasmussen Reports, Biden has held a stable approval rating of between 48-53 percent since he first took office.

Biden stepped forward with a series of administrative measures during his first two weeks as president to revoke orders from the Trump administration and focus on topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and social equality.

While his ratings stayed strong relative to Trump in his first month, Biden's approval over the next few months would undoubtedly depend on how he handles the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, according to a FiveThirtyEight tracker updated Friday, approximately 59 percent of Americans approve of his COVID-19 related behavior. But again, those percentages fell overwhelmingly along party lines, with 90 percent of Democrats supporting the president's efforts, while 53.6 of independents and just 24 percent of Republicans expressed approval.

Congress is currently in the process of attempting to approve Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Without Republican approval in the coming weeks, Democratic senators suggested they are prepared to support the measure, dubbed the American Rescue Package. If enacted, the bill would provide qualifying Americans with $1,400 stimulus payments, as well as expanded unemployment benefits, business support, and food and rent relief.

Biden's 1st month was about erasing Trump's mark

According to the Washington Times, Joe Biden is a month into his administration, and there is at least a specific indication. He wouldn't want to talk about the "former guy," former President Donald Trump. But if Biden is hesitant to reveal so much about Trump's name, a lot of what he's been doing has been in sharp opposition to his predecessor's legacy.

Biden has expelled Trumpism from politics, symbolism, and style, from the Earth's climate to what is not on his desk, but he will in an opening stretch that is entirely different from the chaos and trouble of the first month of his predecessor.

