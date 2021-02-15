Los Angeles star forward Anthony Davis strains his Achilles, which caused him to leave their game against the Western Conference powerhouse Denver Nuggets with 2:39 left before halftime.

The Lakers star was initially diagnosed with a right Achilles strain by the team's medical staff, but he will undergo an MRI on Monday after re-aggravating an Achilles injury.

According to the Los Angeles Lakers spokesperson, Anthony Davis' injury will need an MRI, set in Minneapolis, where the Lakers will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Davis Injures Achilles Tendon

According to The Athletic, Davis has returned after missing two games because of his right Achilles tendinosis.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has mentioned that Davis was questionable heading into Friday and had to test his calf before allowing him to play.

The Lakers star big man had an impressive performance in the first half of the game, scoring 15 points and four rebounds in only 14 minutes of action.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers struggled for the remaining minutes of the game offensively and defensively after Davis left due to the injury, Bleacher Report reported.

The 27-year-old Lakers star from the start of the season has dealt with Achilles tendinosis in his right leg, and Vogel had to play down its severity.

After Davis missed the February 8 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Vogel has shared to several reporters that AD has some soreness in his Achilles area. He also stated that it does not concern as he sits out Davis as part of the precautionary measure and avoids a possible more damaging injury.

Based on some experts, the Lakers star big man's production had dropped since the start of the 2020-21 season due to multiple health issues.

Entering the game against the Nuggets, Davis averaged this season with 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, which is lower compared to the 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game average he displayed last season, his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers, which ended up with his first championship ring.

The then Kentucky star remained as one of the top two players in the league. He already earned seven All-Star selections and four All-Defensive team nominations in his professional career.

He also finished as a runner-up in the Defensive Player of the Year race last season and a key piece to the Lakers' run to the NBA Finals title.

Despite Anthony Davis' injury, the Los Angeles Lakers still had a good presence inside the shaded area as they have Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, who will have to step up due to the absence of Davis, CBS Sports reported.

But after their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the scheduled MRI on Anthony Davis, the Lakers squad is expected to face the Brooklyn Nets Big three handicapped as LeBron James will be playing without his partner duo.

