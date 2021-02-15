Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday stated he spoke with former President Donald Trump and indicated he is "ready to move on" after his acquittal by the Senate in his second impeachment trial.

According to Graham, Trump has gratitude to his attorneys, and he appreciated the help that all of them had offered. Graham continued Trump is ready to move forward and rebuild the Republican Party and that he is excited about 2022, reported The Epoch Times.

Trump 'Ready to Move On'

The former president took in the win at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by family and friends. His attorneys celebrated with hugs and smiles.

Graham added, "And I'm going to go down to talk with him next week, play a little golf in Florida. And I said, 'Mr. President this MAGA movement needs to continue, we need to unite the party,'" reported KITV 4.

Notwithstanding being the mere president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice, the senator stated Trump's movement is "alive and well" and will help rebuild the GOP. The South Carolinian senator made the comments on Fox News on Sunday with Chris Wallace after the host asked about the former president's second impeachment acquittal and the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, reported Mass Live.

Also Read: Senate Upholds Trump Impeachment Trial as Constitutional on First Day

Graham, one of Trump's most vocal Senate allies, on Sunday defended his vote for his acquittal. He conceded the former president was "mad at some folks." This prompted host Chris Wallace to question whether that involved Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who voted to acquit the former president but made a floor speech suggesting he believed him to have provoked the fatal US Capitol violence.

According to Graham, "I think Sen. McConnell's speech -- he got a load off his chest but unfortunately put a load on the back of Republicans. That speech you will see in 2022 campaigns. I would imagine if you're a Republican running in Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire, where we have a chance to take back the Senate, they may be playing Sen. McConnell's speech and asking you about it if you're a candidate," reported The Hill.

Fresh from his impeachment acquittal, the former president has hinted he could return to public life to rally for the Republican Party soon. Trump offered a few clues in a statement after the vote. He was defiant as he told supporters their movement has only just started.

According to Trump, in the upcoming months, he has much to share, and he is looking forward to continuing the incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all. The 57-43 vote for acquittal on Saturday exhibited that the former president still enjoys a firm grip on the Republican Party's base and, by extension, Republican lawmakers.

However, Graham, the longtime Republican lawmaker from South Carolina, suggested Trump bears the responsibility for setting forth narratives after the November 3 election. But in regard to his allegations about the election, the senator remarked he believed they are protected under the First Amendment.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.