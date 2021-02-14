The Trump acquittal angers the Democrats, with its majority wanting the ex-president away from thwarting plans. Pelosi says censuring him will not be good enough.

The trial is finally over the second impeachment, and the Democrats made their moves and were rewarded with an empowered Trump. Another result is an invigorated GOP that got a push to do better in the 2022 midterms.

Nancy Pelosi is displeased

The second impeachment of Donald Trump has not settled in, according to sources. Allegedly the House Speaker will not waste effort to censure him, reported the Epoch Times.

Source says that the top House Democrat censure is useless because it's just a "slap on the wrist." It implies more will need to constrain the ex-president.

She was making an analogy that censure uses office stationery wrongly and too trivial for the insurrection charge debacle. Though already debunked, she still cited the insurrection charge, need more potent means to make it stick.

These alleged disgruntled remarks were made when she visited the House impeachment managers unexpectedly. A press conference was held after the acquittal.

Angry at Republicans who handed a devastating loss

Showing fury and exceedingly displeased at the failure to convict the ex-president using questionable proof lowered the DEMS morale. A victory would have made it easier to cancel the ex-president's supposed plans.

Slapping the table several times, Nancy Pelosi unable to contain her anger indicated the failed conviction was taken differently. She even said that the Republicans were a cowardly bunch, mentioning former Senate Majority leader. But Pelosi says censuring Trump is useless.

Trump sat back while DEMS sweat

Trump has proven innocent of the charges in the Senate with a vote of 57 to 43 senators. Every DEMS voted for a conviction (predictable), but seven Republicans exposed their true colors by voting to convict. All of them included Sens. Richard Burr, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Lisa Murkowski, and Pat Toomey, but that was not enough to push a conviction vote.

After the no-conviction vote, the besieged ex-president said that upholding the rule of law will be his commitment. He added that championing the rule of law, and respect of law enforcement is essential. He included that all Americans can discuss and debate anything with no fear of prosecution for their opinions. Let there be no malice or hate that causes division, mentioning as well that the Make America Great Again movement is only beginning.

A call of witnesses for an alleged proof

During the impeachment trial, one point was a call for witnesses from the DEMS, but the defense adjusted fast to it. According to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), one of the impeachment managers, there was an alleged phone call between Trump and Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on January 6.

Trying to frame Trump more because they knew the video evidence is flawed, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) said there was no proof to call off the riots. This, according to sources, was a classic DEMS move.

Many believed, including Trump, that Antifa infiltrated his supporters and did the breaching. Beutler's story has not been verified; chalked up this classic DEMS move. There was no comment obtained from McCarthy and Trump.

A deal to include Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) story without any witnesses was done. A more extended trial would be done, but Trump would have won. Closing arguments won the GOP and Trump's acquittal, but Pelosi says censuring is useless at this point.

