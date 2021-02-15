The end of Donald Trump's impeachment trial means that Congress can now start working on providing President Joe Biden's stimulus bill. However, this week, the House and Senate are still on recess, meaning that the final process could even take longer than predicted as legislators argue through the $1.9 billion worth of stimulus measures.

Lawmakers mull over Biden's $1.9 billion stimulus measures

House impeachment executives' initial call for witnesses in the former president's Senate trial appeared to add weeks to the process.

They dropped their call amid tense scenes before the vote that resulted in Trump's acquittal.

Before Americans start receiving their stimulus checks, the sprawling law also needs to work its way through Congress. By the end of the month, as unemployment benefits expire for thousands of Americans, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed that Democrats will try to pass the next coronavirus relief bill. She said the House hopes to "as soon as possible" green-light the package before the March 14 deadline.

In the Democrats' proposal, the entire $1,400 stimulus checks would be received by people earning below $75,000, and couples making below $150,000 would be eligible to receive $2,800. However, there are concerns if full stimulus checks will be received by people earning up to $75,000 a year.

This week, a group of Democrats sent a letter to Biden calling for him to keep the figure at $75,000, but others required a lower, more focused threshold in the caucus. The House Ways and Means Committee's approval of a tax-related portion of Biden's proposal on a 24-18 vote along party lines cleared a significant obstacle.

Before the full House meets again on February 22 and the Senate also continues congressional activity that week, the stimulus measures will not move out of committee. According to The Sun, the Senate's attention on impeachment has given Biden time to collect bipartisan support for his effort.

Biden continues pushing to approve his $1.9 trillion proposal

Biden pushed on with his $1.9 trillion emergency stimulus package throughout the week, even though former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial was underway.

On Friday, a split-screen emerged. Biden kept seeking to gain support for his stimulus package as the trial started to hit its conclusion, as per Business Insider via MSN. To make his case for robust support for strapped state and municipal governments, he worked with a bipartisan coalition of mayors and governors.

The president declined to be dragged into the impeachment hearings, believing that more significant problems were at hand. Recently, Biden said that he was not watching the proceedings. Last month, Democrats accused Trump of inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection, which left five people dead.

House committees were scheduled to finish up their markups of the legislative text on Friday, and with $1,400 stimulus checks for people earning up to $75,000 a year, the main subcommittee cleared the largest portion of the law. Also, it provides federal unemployment benefits of $400 per week, aid to state and local agencies, and, among other initiatives, $160 billion in vaccine delivery and virus testing funds.

Meanwhile, Pelosi doubled down on her optimistic timetable to get the bills in Congress approved. Next week, with nine House committees done, it will go to the House Budget Committee, which is tasked with compiling the bills into one piece of law. During the week of February 22, the House Rules Committee will determine the terms of the discussion with Democrats gearing up for a floor vote.

House pushes for $1,400 stimulus checks

Last week, House lawmakers went ahead with the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which provides a $1,400 stimulus check to qualifying Americans.

The House Ways and Means Committee advanced a main part of the law on Thursday, and the House gave final approval to a budget blueprint on Friday. To push Biden's coronavirus relief proposal without Republican support, Democrats focused on the budget reconciliation process, IBT reported.

Democrats hope to hand out a $1,400 direct payment to Americans earning up to $75,000 and couples who make no more than $150,000 by merging separate bills into one total stimulus package.

Gene Sperling, who worked under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as Chairman of the National Economic Council and Assistant to the President for Economic Strategy, claimed that with Democrats having the House and Senate's majorities, historical changes would be made to transform America for the better.

"There is more National unity than ever before in taking bold steps towards a compact of economic dignity," he told CNN.

