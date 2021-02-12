The Death of Elisa Lam was depicted in Crime Scene, a NetFlix special, but what happened to her? The Cecil is known for its sordid history but is that all there is to it?

As of this writing, the Cecil Hotel is now called "Stay on Main" and sold in 2014 to Richard Born. It is undergoing renovation since 2017 but not yet open.

The Cecil, now called "Stay on Main" is connected to eccentric reputation

The Hotel where Lam spent her last days was the idea behind Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story, and famously depicted in a NetFlix special. Because of the special, theories of the supernatural speculations started floating.

Some would say it's like a dark portal to the darker emotion of those who never made it out. What is real, and what is just a continuation of urban legends that only emphasized the "dark history" of the Cecil Hotel are hunting questions.

Is there more to Lam's untimely demise?

On January 28, 2013, Elisa Lam was just a regular tourist in downtown Los Angeles. Elisa, or Lam Ho Yi (her Cantonese name) was a student from Canada who just happened to stay at the Cecil, which had a reputation behind it.

Some would say the hotel drew her in, and then she disappeared three days later. The dark portal idea would be debunked later with explanations.

As it happened, the tourist entered and never left the hotel. Some would say the dark energies draw in the right person. Three weeks after, the missing person report was filed, and she was found. The death of Elisa Lam with the decomposing body found its way into the water tank on the hotel's roof.

A video of her entering the hotel elevator has been cited as a key to why the victim never left the hotel. Many who saw it say they are spooked at how she was acting in the lift. Many would se e the uncanny answer, which sometimes has a super-normal, not supernatural answer.

The investigation

It was already February 15; the student was nowhere to be found with no body or blood discovered. The police decide to release the lift footage at the Cecil hotel. Many picked up on the video and fuels too many speculations.

Viewers noticed the fearful expression on her face while sticking her head out and gesturing like crazy. At this point, people say she was talking to somebody. It took time for the lift to close after pressing buttons madly.

The victim discovered

After a while, the Cecil guests said black water was coming from the taps with a funny taste. It led to the caretaker checking the rooftop tanks. Inside was the body of Lam, decomposing inside the tank on February 19.

Autopsy results say that she wasn't physically violated and was nude in the tank. Finally, it was suicide determined by the coroner as death by drowning. But a policeman said there was heavy cement on the tank lid.

Some say depression and drugs lured her inside the tank. The death of Elisa Lam is a cold case until a right answer to it is found. For now, it remains a big mystery.

