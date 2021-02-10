The case of Elisa Lam in the Netflix Documentary of the Cecil Hotel is a great true-crime mystery. Questions about the woman's case beg answers, and that is yet to have.

The Cecil Hotel's setting has its share of oddness and mystery with its storied past, adding to conjecture on Elisa Lam's story.

Who was Elisa Lam?

Elisa Lam was a Canadian student at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. She was also known by her Cantonese name, Lam Ho Yi.

On February 19, 2013, her body was retrieved from a water tank on top of the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, where she stayed before her death.

She had been reported missing on the first few days of February. Maintenance workers at the hotel found her on the hotel's water tank when guests complained of problems with the water supply and water pressure.

Mysteries at the Cecil beg for answers

Part of the documentary is the stay of Lam at the hotel, but eccentricities compound her disappearance. For many, the hotel is stuffed with legends that include a history that steps back into a blood-red past.

The probably cursed hotel has its luminaries like Richard Ramirez, aka the Night Stalker. He once walked its halls, after his bloody sorties after his murders. This earned the hotel a moniker called "Hotel Death" for his presence.

Another one who stayed was the Black Dahlia, Elizabeth Short, who was slain in the most unlikely manner.

Lam and her disappearance

The documentary crime scene questions the vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, which led to Elisa Lam's fate, then 21-years old, who was missing on February 1, 2013. She was a tourist, visiting the West Coast at that time. Not knowing it would be the last she'll ever take.

Based on the circumstance of Elisa Lam's case, as depicted in the documentary that may have shown Cecil as classy was not accurate. Instead, the hotel was frequented by L.A.'s dark side, with drug users, pimps, and killers are part of the dark underside.

Suppose Lam would have known the hotel's real reputation and the go-to of Skid row. Skid is where the poor and crime mingle like muddy water, and the missing woman went there unknowingly.

Stepping into the portal of darkness, the Cecil

Entirely fitting, Cecil Hotel was the perfect inspiration for the American serial, American Horror Story: Hotel. Lam just stepped into a place with a dark reputation it earned.

The hotel comprises two sections; one is a second lobby and an entrance with three floors separated. This new part is called "stay on main" for budget rooms.

This is where Lam stayed in 2013 and was seen alive. In the documentary, it states that this is where she disappeared and was never seen. Its perplexing circumstance was presented to viewers who will decide what happened. Even the LAPD did not solve the case, making it a cold lead.

Elisa Lam and the eccentric elevator

When the Canadian student's video was discovered, with her in one of the elevators, it only made the situation more unusual than it is. For many, it raised hairs on necks as well.

Several individuals give opinions, but no explanation can be adequately given.

In the video, Lam stepped into the elevator and pushed several buttons repeatedly in a very panicked state. She had unexplainable behavior that had her looking out of the lift and madly gesturing then leaving. It was uncanny, and the elevator kept open for a long time. It opened and stayed on the same floor, not moving.

